NSW man who stabbed two police officers found not guilty

A NSW violin prodigy who believed he was telepathic has been found not guilty of stabbing two police officers as a result of mental infection.

Newcastle District Court judge Tim Gartelmann on Friday accepted psychiatric evidence that Oliver Scales-Copeland was suffering from disorganised thinking and paranoid delusions when that he attacked the policemen in 2019.

He said Scales-Copeland ‘on the balance of probabilities’ was aware of what he was doing when stabbing the officers, but not criminally responsible because he did not know it was wrong.

Scales-Copeland did not trust the police, feared they were wanting to kill him and believed he was acting in self-defence.

The judge ordered the 26-year-old remain detained in Long Bay jail’s psychiatric hospital as a forensic patient until his case was assessed by the Mental Health Review Tribunal.

Oliver Scales-Copeland was found not guilty of stabbing two police officers as a result of his mental illness but he is still being held in custody

He said Scales-Copeland could not be released at this stage as he remained a danger to the others because of his limited insight into his mental infection despite treatment.

It would be as much as the Tribunal to decide when he ought to be freed.

Two Sydney psychiatrists, Dr Olav Nielssen and Dr Richard Furst, had diagnosed Scales-Copeland with chronic schizophrenia and drug abuse disorder.

They said his cocaine use had made his schizophrenia worse before the attack but he’d been mentally ill for many years.

He claimed he was awake forever after taking cocaine before driving from Sydney to Lake Macquarie on Sunday, October 6, and attacking the two senior constables about 1pm outside a Toronto service station.

Judge Gartelmann found Scales-Copeland, from Bronte in Sydney’s east, not guilty as a result of mental infection to two counts of wounding with intent to stop arrest.

Scales-Copeland, the son of Greens councillor George Copeland on Sydney’s Waverley Council, had been wearing only red underpants when he began threatening motorists with a knife prior to the two police officers approached him at the Caltex service station.

Newcastle District Court (pictured) judge Tim Gartelmann ordered the 26-year-old remain detained in Long Bay jail’s psychiatric hospital as a forensic patient until his case was assessed by the Mental Health Review Tribunal

When ordered to drop the knife, that he called out, ‘come on dogs, I’ll take you on’.

The officers used capsicum spray and a baton to try to disarm Scales-Copeland and were wrestling with him when that he stabbed one officer five times in the left thigh and the other officer once in the right hand, cutting one finger to the bone.

Both officers opened fire but missed before he was arrested by using bystanders.

When later questioned by detectives, Scales-Copeland claimed to possess no memory of stabbing the officers.

He told police he had to have out of Sydney because he realised the city was under a hole in the ozone layer plus it was unsafe.