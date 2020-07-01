NSW braces for a second wave of coronavirus

Gladys Berejiklian has warned New South Wales residents that a second wave of coronavirus could hit the state at any time.

In an interview on Sunrise on Thursday morning, the premier said residents must remain vigilant as Victoria battles an outbreak by locking down 36 north Melbourne suburbs.

‘There is not any doubt in my own mind that during the course of the pandemic, we shall get a spike,’ she told Sunrise on Thursday morning.

‘It is about the method that you deal with it.’

Ms Berejiklian said she wasn’t considering shutting the border with Victoria because she had not received health advice to do so.

‘Keeping the borders open is the right thing to do,’ she said.

However, New South Wales has banned individuals from the 36 Melbourne suburbs.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said anyone from those areas caught in NSW could face half a year in jail and an $11,000 fine from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

New South Wales residents are allowed to get back home from those hotspots but must isolate in the home for 14 days.

Mr Hazzard said that he was ‘still working through’ how police will enforce the rule – but said one option is always to quiz drivers with Victorian licence plates on where they have been.

There are no plans for border checkpoints.

Queensland announced a similar policy on Tuesday and went further by requiring residents returning from those hotspots to pay for for two-week hotel quarantine before being allowed home.

There will be exemptions such as to acquire urgent health care or for compassionate reasons.

Meanwhile, restrictions on entertainment venues, weddings, community sport as well as other gatherings have already been eased in NSW but strict physical distancing measures remain in place.

Mr Hazzard said businesses should ensure they will have a COVID Safety Plan outlining just how they will maintain a protected climate for their employees and clients.

COVID rules are eased in NSW The following COVID-19 restrictions have already been eased from today, July 1: · The number of people allowed inside indoor venues will soon be determined by the ‘one person per 4 square metre’ rule, without any upper limit. This includes function centres. · Kids’ and adult community sport can recommence. · Cultural and sports at large stadiums, racecourses and motor racing tracks will soon be allowed as much as 25 % of their normal seated capacity to a maximum of 10,000. These events should be ticketed and seated and follow strict guidelines. · Alcohol can be served to seated patrons only, including at conference and function venues. · Cinemas, theatres and concert halls can reopen subject to usually the one person per 4 square metre rule. The rules on gathering remain the same: 20 guests within the home and 20 for gatherings in a public place.

The Victorian government has re-imposed stay-at-home orders for 36 suburbs in ten postcodes after recording 212 new cases of the deadly virus in three days.

After just four weeks of freedom, those residents will soon be banned from leaving their domiciles except for work and school, food shopping, giving care and daily exercise.

Restaurants, gyms, pubs and other non-essential services in the suburbs must once again close their doors. Affected companies will be compensated with a government cash grant of $5,000.

Residents from the ten postcodes will not be permitted to go on holiday and the federal government will announce a support package for affected tourism businesses tomorrow.

The lockdown lasts for a month and enter into force from 11.59pm on Wednesday. Police will soon be enforcing the orders with random vehicle checks much like random breath tests and certainly will dish out on-the-spot fines.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the lockdown was ‘deeply painful’ and ‘damaging for businesses’ but insisted that it was necessary.

‘If we do not take these steps now we will be locking down every postcode,’ he said.

The curve in Victoria has skyrocketed over the past couple of weeks as coronavirus infections continue steadily to grow from within the suburbs of Melbourne