NSS detains an Azerbaijani citizen attempting to illegally cross the Armenian border – Panorama

A 26-year-old national of Azerbaijan has been detained on June 12 at around 10.00 when attempting to illegally cross the state border of Armenia in the northeastern direction of the Line of Contact between Armenian and Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

As the National Security Service (NSS) reported, the trespasser carried a bag with personal belongings. According to the release, an investigation to look into all circumstances of the illegal border crossing is underway.