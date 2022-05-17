The NSS informed under which article of the RA Criminal Code producer Armen Grigoryan was arrested.

The message is below.

Interviews given by the producer Armen Grigoryan in the “Mirror” club and in other places were published in the “media” on the Internet, during which the latter, ignoring the principle of inviolability of human dignity enshrined in the RA Constitution, publicly humiliated the national ideology of the population of Shirak. put down their ethnic origins.

Armen Grigoryan was arrested for committing a crime under Article 226, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code, within the framework of a criminal case initiated in the RA National Security Service Investigation Department, at the same time the investigator submitted a motion to the court to detain him. to apply.

The National Security Service warns that, within the framework of its mandate, it will henceforth pursue to neutralize such manifestations of humiliation of national dignity and incitement to national animosity; The RA Criminal Code envisages imprisonment for 3-6 years for a criminal act. ”



