Nsengiyunva: Express FC have mental strength to battle for titles

The new signings reveal the Red Eagles are well prepared to take on the best when the new season kicks off

New signing Isaac Nsengiyunva believes Express FC have what it takes to challenge for titles this season.

The 20-year-old, who arrived at the Red Eagles from Free Stars FC after penning a three-year deal, is confident the team’s mental strength will be key for them to perform well next season.

“I believe in the team and I am sure we shall surely perform well and fight for titles, because I think our mental strength is up there as it will help the players to be focused even when we have a dip in form,” Nsengiyunva told the club’s official website.

On what he will offer the team as a defensive midfielder, Nsengiyunva said: “First I will have to do my part, as a defensive midfielder, I have to protect my back four but also go forward depending on what coach Bbosa will advise.”

His sentiments come just a few days after the club assured their fans they are now shaping up well ahead of the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

The Red Eagles have been actively involved in the transfer window with nine new players already joining the side while three have renewed contracts to stay.

The club’s assistant coach James Odoch confirmed the new signings were masterminded by the club’s…