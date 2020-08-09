“There will be severe consequences with any country that attempts to interfere with our free and fair elections,” National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien stated on Sunday in his very first interview since recovering from the bookcoronavirus

.

O’Brien informed CBS’ “Face The Nation” on Sunday that he has” recuperated completely” from COVID-19

“I am very, very grateful,” O’Brien stated. “I was blessed and had a light case.”

He included that COVID-19 is “a tough thing” and “a nasty virus,” which has “done great damage to our country.”

“My heart goes out to the folks who didn’t make it. I was fortunate, but there are a lot of people who didn’t make it,” he stated. “There are a lot of people who are suffering greatly as a result of this virus and having been through this. My heart really goes out to them.”

O’Brien returned to work at the White House recently after contracting a “mild” case of coronavirus after 2 unfavorable COVID-19 tests in a row and a week of being asymptomatic.

On Sunday, host Margaret Brennan kept in mind that “Congress and the White House were unable to come to this agreement on more funding for things,” consisting of “a boost to election security funding that Democrats were asking for,” referencing the stalled settlements in the Senate on Phase 4 coronavirus relief.

She then mentioned that “this country has never voted in a pandemic” and asked O’Brien, “Don’t you require an increase to election security for states throughout this …