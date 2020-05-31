NRL: Tom Trbojevic stars for Manly while Panthers and Knights draw | Rugby League News





Tom Trbojevic (L) of the Sea Eagles celebrates with try-scorer Brad Parker

Tom Trbojevic completed with two tries and three assists as Manley Sea Eagles noticed off the Bulldogs, while Newcastle and Penrith drew.

Manly Sea Eagles 32-6 Canterbury Bulldogs

Tom Trbojevic highlighted on Sunday what Australia’s sports-starved followers had been lacking because the NRL’s gamble to turn into the primary skilled code to return following the COVID-19 shutdown appeared to repay.

0:29 Tom Trbojevic scored a first-half double for Manly Sea Eagles of their Round three NRL conflict with Canterbury Bulldogs Tom Trbojevic scored a first-half double for Manly Sea Eagles of their Round three NRL conflict with Canterbury Bulldogs

Manly full-back Trbojevic crossed twice and had a hand in three different tries because the Sea Eagles thrashed the Canterbury Bulldogs 32-6 at an empty Central Coast Stadium to finish the primary spherical of matches within the resumed season.

Manly’s victory arrange an attractive contest subsequent Saturday once they face the Parramatta Eels, who secured a 34-6 victory over the Brisbane Broncos on Thursday and are undefeated after three video games.

Trbojevic went over for his first attempt after three minutes after good work from Moses Suli. Twenty-two minutes later and Trbojevic accepted a chic short-pass from elder brother Jake to cross for his second.

The Manly star was not achieved but as he arrange Brad Parker twice and Jorge Taufua for their tries.

Joel Thompson of the Sea Eagles

The Bulldogs battled to complete their units within the first half and went into the break scoreless, nonetheless, they managed a attempt within the 70th minute when Jake Averillo went over. However, will probably be no comfort as they fell to their third straight defeat leaving them winless for 2020.

Penrith Panthers 14-14 Newcastle

Daniel Saifiti on the cost for the Knights

An injury-ravaged Newcastle Knights fought again from 14-Zero right down to power their conflict with the Penrith Panthers into further time.

Viliame Kikau put the Panthers forward earlier than they have been awarded an eight-point attempt after Luke Capewell was kicked within the face by Edrick Lee touching down their second attempt.

0:29 18-year outdated Bradman Best scored two tries for Newcastle Knights as they fought again a 14-point deficit to draw with Penrith Panthers in Round three of the NRL 18-year outdated Bradman Best scored two tries for Newcastle Knights as they fought again a 14-point deficit to draw with Penrith Panthers in Round three of the NRL

The Knights confirmed loads of character although and gave themselves a combating likelihood when Jacob Saifiti went over on the hooter for half-time.

A double from Bradman Best made it 14-14 with 12 minutes remaining however neither crew might discover the successful rating earlier than full-time or after 10 minutes of additional time.