NRL team of the week: The star players from Round 5 | Rugby League News





Mikaele Ravalawa’s two tries helped the Dragons clinch their first win of the season

With Round 5 of the NRL season now completed, we put together our XIII of the players who stood out for their teams over the weekend…

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

Back in action for the Roosters after missing the previous week’s win over Brisbane Broncos, Tedesco led the way in the 42-6 victory over Canterbury Bulldogs.

Along with scoring a hat-trick of tries, last year’s Dally M medallist provided two assists, made 194 metres from 20 runs and broke the line twice.

2. Dane Gagai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Gagai terrorised Gold Coast Titans down his wing as Souths ended a three-game losing streak with a 32-12 win in which he scored two tries.

Along with crossing twice, the Queensland representative made 159 metres and made three line breaks.

3. Waqa Blake (Parramatta Eels)

0:20 Waqa Blake scores for the Parramatta Eels to close the gap on the Penrith Panthers. Waqa Blake scores for the Parramatta Eels to close the gap on the Penrith Panthers.

The Fijian centre was in fine form as the Eels made it five wins from their opening five games of the season for the first time since 1986 with a comeback win over Penrith Panthers.

Blake scored a try for Parramatta and was on hand to set up another, along with carrying for 86 metres and making two line breaks.

4. Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors)

The centre led the way with a hat-trick for the Warriors in their 37-26 victory over North Queensland Cowboys for their second win of the season.

Along with his try-scoring efforts, Hiku carried for 166 metres – including 70 post-contact metres – and broke the line once.

5. Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Dragons)

The Fijian winger was one of the star men for the Dragons as they notched up their first win of the season with a 30-16 triumph over Cronulla Sharks.

Ravalawa scored two tries, ran for 147 metres and 58 post-contact metres, and made two line breaks.

6. Kodi Nikorima (New Zealand Warriors)

0:22 Kodi Nikorima provided a delightful tap on to Adam Pompey to score for the New Zealand Warriors Kodi Nikorima provided a delightful tap on to Adam Pompey to score for the New Zealand Warriors

The stand-off was at his influential best again as the Warriors held off a determined challenge from the Cowboys.

Nikorima assisted two tries – including one with a deft flick to the wing – ran for 62 metres, broke the line once and assisted two other line breaks.

7. Kyle Flanagan (Sydney Roosters)

0:20 Some great skills were on display as Kyle Flanagan touched down for Sydney Roosters’ second try against Canterbury Bulldogs Some great skills were on display as Kyle Flanagan touched down for Sydney Roosters’ second try against Canterbury Bulldogs

The 21-year-old has already shown why the Roosters were so keen to bring him in from Cronulla Sharks despite making just a handful of first-grade appearances and played a starring role against the Bulldogs.

Along with scoring a try, Flanagan provided an assist for another and kicked seven from seven conversion attempts, along with making 23 tackles on the defensive side.

8. Addin Fonua-Blake (Manly Sea Eagles)

Playing off the interchange bench, the Tonga international made some huge inroads to help Manly fight back to defeat Brisbane Broncos.

Fonua-Blake racked up 231 metres from 20 runs, including 93 post-contact metres, and made 21 tackles in defence.

9. Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)

The 36-year-old continues to be an inspiration for Melbourne and was again at the forefront as they handed Newcastle Knights their first defeat of the season on Saturday.

Smith provided the assist for two of the Storm’s tries, assisted two line breaks, made 40 tackles, converted all four of his side’s tries and added a penalty as well.

10. Brandon Smith (Melbourne Smith)

The Storm’s other player named Smith – this one the New Zealand international front row – put in a strong performance as they defeated the Knights as well.

Along with scoring one of Melbourne’s tries, the 24-year-old made 78 metres from eight runs, broke the line once and effected 21 tackles.

11. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Two first-half tries from Crichton helped set the Roosters on their way to a convincing win over the Bulldogs in the final match of the round on Monday.

The second row made 108 metres, two line breaks and effected 33 tackles – the second-highest for his team – as well.

12. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

0:19 Ryan Matterson goes over to take the lead for the Parramatta Eels against the Penrith Panthers. Ryan Matterson goes over to take the lead for the Parramatta Eels against the Penrith Panthers.

Matterson played an important role in the second row as the Eels fought back from 10 points down to secure a 16-10 win over the Panthers.

Along with scoring what turned out to be the game-clinching try, the 25-year-old made 143 metres, including 57 post-contact metres, and made 37 tackles.

13. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

The loose forward was a constant running threat for the Sea Eagles as they fought back to edge out Brisbane Broncos 20-18 in the opening match of round five.

Along with making 140 metres, including 46 post-contact metres, Trbojevic came up with 35 tackles in defence.