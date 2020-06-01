NRL: Team of the week for Round 3 | Rugby League News





George Williams was spectacular for Canberra once more as they defeated Melbourne

We check out the stand-out performers from Round 3 as the NRL returned to motion after a break of over two months because of the coronavirus pandemic…

1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

0:29 Watch Tom Trbojevic’s first-half double for Manly of their conflict with Canterbury Watch Tom Trbojevic’s first-half double for Manly of their conflict with Canterbury

The man nicknamed ‘Tommy Turbo’ exploded again onto the scene to assist Manly to a 32-6 victory over Canterbury Bulldogs in the last match of Round 3.

Along with scoring two tries, the 23-year-old supplied three assists, broke the line twice and made a complete of 165 metres.

2. Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

The Tonga worldwide proved a handful for South Sydney Rabbitohs to take care of as the Roosters triumphed 28-12 in opposition to their bitter rivals.

Tupou scored one attempt, lined an attention-grabbing 209 metres from 24 runs and broke the line as soon as as nicely.

3. Josh Dugan (Cronulla Sharks)

Dugan produced a powerful show for the Sharks, though sadly it was not sufficient to assist his group keep away from a 28-16 defeat in opposition to Wests Tigers.

Nevertheless, his efficiency in scoring two tries, making 76 metres and breaking the line as soon as earn him one of the centre berths in our group.

4. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

0:29 Watch Bradman Best bag a brace for Newcastle as they fought again from a 14-point deficit to attract with Penrith Watch Bradman Best bag a brace for Newcastle as they fought again from a 14-point deficit to attract with Penrith

Best made the blooper reel for his wayward move in golden level additional time which noticed an outstanding alternative to attain the game-clinching attempt go begging in the Knights’ 14-14 draw with Penrith Panthers.

But that ought to not detract from an in any other case high quality efficiency from the 18-year-old, who racked up two tries, made 160 metres from 18 runs, broke the line as soon as and got here up with 16 tackles.

5. Ben Hampton (North Queensland Cowboys)

A brace of tries capped off a powerful efficiency out broad for Hampton as the Cowboys received 36-6 in opposition to backside facet Gold Coast Titans.

Along with going over twice, Hampton carried for 109 metres from 12 runs and made two line breaks.

6. Kodi Nikorima (New Zealand Warriors)

Nikorima was at the coronary heart of issues for the Warriors as they kicked off their prolonged keep in Australia with an 18-Zero win over St George Illawarra Dragons.

Along with scoring a attempt, he assisted one other, broke the line twice and made 77 metres, together with kicking three objectives.

7. George Williams (Canberra Raiders)

0:30 Watch George Williams in high quality type for Canberra Raiders of their conflict with Melbourne Storm Watch George Williams in high quality type for Canberra Raiders of their conflict with Melbourne Storm

The England worldwide carried on the place he left off earlier than the season was suspended, incomes extra reward for his efficiency at half-back.

Williams was readily available to help two tries for the Raiders as they defeated Melbourne Storm 22-6, in addition to breaking the line as soon as and making 65 metres.

8. Tim Glasby (Newcastle Knights)

Playing off the interchange bench, Glasby was at the forefront in each assault and defence for the Knights as they fought again to attract with Penrith.

The 31-year-old was readily available to supply two attempt assists on the again of making 86 metres and racked up 54 tackles for the Knights.

9. Jake Friend (Sydney Roosters)

The hooker got here up with some vital performs in each assault and defence for the Roosters as they defeated the Rabbitohs in Round 3.

Friend was amongst the try-scorers, broke the line as soon as and had a stable evening along with his in-play kicking, together with producing an enormous defensive effort which noticed him make 52 tackles.

10. Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

The different cornerstone of the Newcastle pack in the draw with the Panthers, the former Fiji worldwide was in high quality type.

Saifiti made big inroads with the ball in hand, making 217 metres from 22 runs, and made 45 tackles on the defensive facet.

11. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

The Fiji worldwide was one of the try-scorers for the Panthers as they have been held to a draw after golden level additional time in opposition to Newcastle.

Along with crossing the whitewash, Kikau was a relentless risk with the ball in hand, breaking the line twice and carrying for 122 metres.

12. Curtis Sironen (Manly Sea Eagles)

The son of former Australia worldwide Paul Sironen was amongst the try-scorers as Manly triumphed over the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Along with that, the 26-year-old carried for 103 metres, broke the line as soon as and got here up with 31 tackles as nicely.

13. Marata Niukore (Parramatta Eels)

1:24 Watch as Marata Niukore scores the opening attempt for the Parramatta over Brisbane Watch as Marata Niukore scores the opening attempt for the Parramatta over Brisbane

The Cook Islands worldwide was amongst the try-scorers for the Eels as they kicked off Round 3 with a 34-6 win away to Brisbane Broncos and maintained their unbeaten begin.

As nicely as scoring, Niukore made 140 metres from 14 carries, broke the line as soon as and made 25 tackles.