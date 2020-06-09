NRL talking points: St George’s future, the Broncos’ battle and a new chief executive | Rugby League News





St George’s Adam Clune seems to be dejected after the staff’s winless begin continued

Jenna Brooks takes a have a look at the main points in the NRL following Round 4, together with the newest from St George Illawarra Dragons, the fall-out from Brisbane Broncos’ report defeat and information of a new CEO…

Dragons future

What does the future appear like for St George Illawarra Dragons?

It’s a query everyone seems to be asking after the Dragons misplaced their fourth straight sport of the season, making them the solely winless facet in 2020.

“It’s a horror show, it really is,” Braith Anasta mentioned in commentary when St George made yet one more mistake with 20 minutes to go.

They misplaced 22-2 to a Canterbury Bulldogs staff who’re additionally underneath strain. Dragons coach Paul McGregor mentioned he would perceive if the membership let him go.

“If they make that decision, I’ll understand it,” McGregor mentioned. “I’ll be upset, clearly, however I perceive the state of affairs and the dialog that’s round day-after-day – which does not assist the staff.

“It doesn’t help the players, doesn’t help the club, doesn’t help the fans. If that decision is made, I’ll wear it.”

When requested if he had misplaced the assist of his gamers, he was adamant that was not the case.

“No one at the club has come forward and said anything to me,” McGregor mentioned.

“I believe in the players and have confidence in my staff. I know how hard they work through the week. We’re just not going out and playing the way we are doing things. That’s the disappointing side of things.”

The Dragons, who’ve the most skilled facet in the NRL, haven’t scored a strive since Round 2 and have solely tasted success 4 instances since Round 6 final 12 months. It’s not simply McGregor coming underneath the microscope.

St George’s Ben Hunt is going through questions over his current type

Ben Hunt is in the third 12 months of a $6M (£3.3M) five-year deal. Playing at five-eighth he made six runs, two errors and bought caught on the final sort out.

Many are suggesting this must be Hunt’s final sport in first grade for a whereas.

Up subsequent for the Dragons are the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday. The query is, who will get chosen for the sport in opposition to Cronulla and will McGregor nonetheless be coach?

Broncos battle

Brisbane have been handed their largest defeat in the membership’s historical past on Thursday. They misplaced 59-Zero to the Sydney Roosters.

The Roosters have been rampant in opposition to the Broncos

After the humiliating defeat, the Broncos didn’t entrance the media, inflicting Brisbane legend Steve Renouf to criticise the behaviour.

“That’s disgraceful not attending a media conference. It’s unprofessional,” Renouf mentioned.

Former Brisbane nice Gordon Tallis has additionally questioned the membership’s no present, calling out former team-mate and Broncos board member Darren Lockyer.

“The thing is when the clubs on the front-foot you hear them talking and Locky or whatever, whoever’s at the club, show some leadership,” Tallis instructed Fox League.

“You haven’t got good days day-after-day, come out and discuss.

“They all ran and hid and no one’s facing [the media] – Paul White’s not, Darren Lockyer’s on the board – Locky you’ve been there a long time, you’re super successful, you’re one of our most successful players, one of our greatest players, come down and tell me what’s happening at the club.”

Broncos ahead Matt Lodge defended his staff and mentioned it was miscommunication.

“Everyone here’s down about what happened and they’re copping it on the chin, and you know, hiding from the media,” Lodge mentioned. “That was truthfully a mistake

“We walked off filthy and just showered, but no request ever came through to the players to come and do media. No one here has ever said ‘no, we’re not talking to them’. We’re not hiding behind anything.”

The NRL has not fined Brisbane, as an alternative handing them a warning letter.

Abdo for CEO

Andrew Abdo is ready to be named the new NRL chief executive after changing Todd Greenberg on an interim foundation earlier this 12 months.

The Sydney Morning Herald reviews an official announcement remains to be a while off, however Abdo will ultimately be given what is called the hardest job in Australian sport, after the seek for the subsequent CEO has been known as off.

It’s believed Abdo has the assist from each membership’s CEO and chairmen and the message has bought again to ARLC chairmen Peter V’landys.

In the two months that Abdo has been the appearing CEO, he has been concerned in a new broadcast deal and overseen the strict biosecurity protocols which ensured the sport bought again underway.