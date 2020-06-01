NRL talking points: Record figures, new rules and Paul McGregor’s future | Rugby League News





The NRL returned to motion over the weekend behind closed doorways

Jenna Brooks examines all the massive points in Australia following the resumption of the 2020 NRL season over the weekend…

Record viewing numbers

The NRL is again – and it is again with a bang.

Almost 4.5million viewers tuned in for its return, and that’s simply in Australia. The recreation was additionally broadcast to lots of of hundreds of thousands of viewers in additional than 70 nations.

In extra excellent news for the sport, the NRL has secured a new broadcast deal till the top of 2022 with Nine and Foxtel.

The competitors additionally secured a five-year partnership with Foxtel, taking the deal to the top of 2027.

“I want to thank Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany and Nine CEO Hugh Marks for reaching an outcome that puts the fans and the games future first,” ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys mentioned.

“Our negotiations were tough, but always in a spirit of goodwill and shared ambitions for the betterment of rugby league. We could not have reached our May 28 restart ambitions without the teamwork and collaboration of our partners.

The NRL achieved document viewing figures and secured a new TV deal

“These deals provide certainty to ensure our 16 clubs remain strong and that we can continue to invest in grassroots rugby league across our communities.”

New rules

Round Three noticed the change again to 1 ref and the addition of the controversial six-again rule and followers noticed free-flowing rugby league.

Head of soccer Graham Annesley has declared the adjustments successful, as viewers witnessed 5 extra units and a 31.2 improve in complete play-the-balls per recreation.

“You’d have to say that round three was a success from that perspective, [but] one weekend doesn’t make a season.

NRL referees have been getting used to the new ‘six-again’ rule

“So, we have to go back and when we go back to playing the coming rounds, we need to make sure that these sorts of improvements continue.”

Many have praised the adjustments, together with NRL guru Phil Gould.

“The ‘six-again’ is a great deterrent and it also reduces the number of stoppages and engagements we have during the course of the game,” Gould instructed Channel Nine.

Sportsmanship on present

There was a lot to love about Round 3. From George Williams and Josh Hodgson’s instrumental performances in Canberra Raiders’ win over Melbourne Storm, to a golden-point thriller which finally led to a 14-14 draw between Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights.

But what caught my eye occurred after the ultimate buzzer in New Zealand Warriors’ 18-Zero thumping of St George Illawarra Dragons.

After making an unimaginable 74 tackles with out lacking, Dragons captain Cameron McInnes addressed the group from New Zealand.

With each side standing side-by-side, McInnes thanked the opposition for the sacrifices they’ve and are making to make sure the sport goes on.

It was a tremendous show of sportsmanship and one other instance of what rugby league is all about.

The Dragons thanked the Warriors for his or her time away from house and their household

The Warriors have spent 4 weeks in Australia and are prone to not return to New Zealand till not less than July, as a way to hold the competitors operating.

It is a sacrifice which hasn’t gone unnoticed by anybody within the league, with the Sydney Roosters loaning Poasa Faamausili to the Warriors for the following month to assist cowl a center forwards harm disaster.

McGregor underneath hearth

It’s been a irritating few years for St George Illawarra, who final yr missed the finals for a 3rd time in 5 seasons.

After a disappointing 2019 season, the Dragons are one among 4 groups to begin 2020 with no win, inflicting many, together with Jamie Soward – an NRL premiership winner with the membership – to query if head coach Paul McGregor has misplaced the dressing room.

St George head coach Paul McGregor is dealing with questions over his future on the membership

“When you say you have the squad you want, you need results,” Soward instructed the Herald. “Unfortunately for Paul McGregor it hasn’t panned out that way. It looks like the players either don’t agree with the game plan or don’t like it.”

Reports counsel the Dragons boss, who has led his aspect to 2 victories from 13 video games, has two weeks to save lots of his job.

Assistant coach Shane Flanagan is being tipped to exchange him. However, the previous Cronulla boss stays banned from taking any head coach place till the top of 2022, which is the ultimate yr of McGregor’s deal.

Soward has urged the NRL to let Flanagan take full management of his former aspect.

“It’s a delicate one because Shane, according to the NRL, had broken the rules and he needs to pay the punishment for that. But I think his punishment is up,” Soward instructed Nine News.

“If you’re going to allow Shane Flanagan to be an assistant coach you probably need to allow him to be a part of it all.

“So, I feel that will be a possibility for the Dragons to push, in the event that they wished to go down that path.”

McGregor’s aspect subsequent tackle the Bulldogs, earlier than a spherical 5 conflict with the Sharks. The membership’s board is about to satisfy on June 16.