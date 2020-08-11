NRL talking points: Brisbane Broncos turmoil, Paul McGregor’s future and Boyd Cordner injury blow | Rugby League News





Tevita Pangai Jnr might have played his last match in a Broncos t-shirt

Jenna Brooks has all the current news from the NRL, consisting of more turmoil at Brisbane Broncos and an injury blow for Sydney Roosters ahead of the clash with Melbourne Storm …

Broncos turmoil

Has Tevita Pangai Jnr played his last video game for Brisbane Broncos?

The Brisbane board will think about the forward’s future for breaching COVID-19 procedures, going to a hair salon. It is thought he will be served with a main breach notification, regardless of the club launching a declaration, stating no choice had actually been made.