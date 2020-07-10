NRL slaps Addin Fonua-Blake with a whopping $20,000 fine after he called a referee a ‘retard’ 

NRL hothead Addin Fonua-Blake has been hit with a massive $20,000 fine for calling a referee a ‘f**king retard’ after the siren sounded on Sunday’s clash with the Newcastle Knights.

The Manly Sea Eagles prop was furious his side weren’t awarded a penalty in the final moments of the overall game after a last-ditch attacking raid.

He was seething with anger at the controversial call and went on a foul-mouthed tirade against referee Grant Atkins using the derogatory slur for all those in the disabled community.

Along with the hefty financial penalty, the father-of-four will even receive fourteen days on the sidelines.

Scroll down for video.

Addin Fonua-Blake (pictured) has been hit with a $20,000 fine for calling a referee a ‘f**king retard’ after the Manly Sea Eagles transpired to the Newcastle Knights on Sunday

NRL acting CEO Andrew Abdo said the cash from the fine will undoubtedly be donated to Wheelchair Rugby League Australia to buy new wheelchairs.

When the COVID-19 pandemic is resolved, the Tongan international has additionally promised to donate his time to refereeing in order to gain a better understanding and respect of disability groups.

‘Education and rehabilitation is also the main opportunity we’ve in sport to make people’s lives better,’ Mr Abdo said on the NRL’s web site.

The Manly Sea Eagles prop (pictured, right with wife Anahere, left) was furious his side weren’t awarded a penalty in the final moments of the overall game after a last-ditch attacking raid

‘I believe Addin will positively change because of this experience, spending time with the Northern Beaches wheelchair rugby league which is element of that district.

‘It’s also a way to change people’s lives within that community and that is how we’ve approached this.’

Fonua-Blake has since apologised for his outburst following a narrow two-point loss.

‘In heat of the minute I acted out in a minute. I shouldn’t have said what I said. I let my emotions obtain the best of me,’ the 24-year-old said.

‘Later, I went and approached the ref and I said I am very sorry. I made myself look bad and the club look bad and it is not who I am.’

The Manly Sea Eagles prop (pictured with wife Anahere) was furious his side were not awarded a penalty and unleashed a tirade

The Northern Beaches rugby league club has additionally gone in to damage get a handle on after a incident.

‘The distress and offence caused to people with a disability and themselves by the language employed by Addin Fonua-Blake on Sunday is totally unacceptable,’ Manly CEO Stephen Humphreys said in a statement.

‘Addin continues to acknowledge his mistake, express his remorse in addition to his deep regret for what he did and he now fully understands the offence his words caused to so many people,’ he said.

As a results of the incident, Mr Abdo will recommend to the ARL Commission that the match review committee instructions should be simplified to include a mandatory referral to the judiciary for several abuse and intimidation of match officials, above common dissent.

Addin Fonua-Blake (pictured) is hit in a heavy tackle by three Newcastle Knights players in the round eight NRL clash on Sunday

‘Abuse of match officials is unacceptable and will perhaps not be tolerated. A mandatory referral to the judiciary for any matters of abuse will ensure penalties meet community expectations,’ he said.

‘Our match officials have the toughest job in the game and there is absolutely no tolerance for abuse towards them.’

After last week’s loss to the knights, the Sea Eagles are sitting beyond your top eight in 10th position on the ladder.