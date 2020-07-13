NRL: Round 9 team of the week | Rugby League News





Charlie Staines grabbed four tries on his Penrith debut

We pick our XIII of the players who stood out all through the weekend’s matches from Round 9 of the NRL season…

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

Last year’s Dally M medallist again showcased his huge influence on the Roosters team as they overcame North Queensland Cowboys 42-16.

Tedesco set up four of Sydney’s tries, assisted four line-breaks and broke the line twice himself as that he carried for 213 metres with 45 post-contact metres.

2. Charlie Staines (Penrith Panthers)

Welcome to the NRL, Charlie Staines! The 19-year-old became the first debutant since 2008 to score four tries in a match as Penrith defeated Cronulla Sharks 56-24.

In total, Staines made 147 metres and broke the line four times, along with providing an assist for one of Penrith’s other tries.

3. Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)

Normally deployed in the second row, Fermor arranged at centre for Gold Coast and scored his first NRL try because they defeated New Zealand Warriors 16-12.

The 21-year-old was a huge running threat for the Titans aswell, carrying for 82 metres during the match.

4. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Lomax was the leading point-scorer for the Dragons because they made it three wins within their past five matches with a 34-4 win in the home to Manly Sea Eagles.

Along with kicking four conversions, one penalty and scoring a take to, the 20-year-old assisted one try, set up a line break and made 139 metres, along with 62 post-contact metres.

5. Matt Ikuvalu (Sydney Roosters)

0:21 Matt Ikuvalu became the first player to score five tries in a casino game for the Roosters since 1955. Matt Ikuvalu became the first player to score five tries in a casino game for the Roosters since 1955.

Ikuvalu was only contained in the team after Brett Morris pulled up injured in the warm-up but made the most of his opportunity by scoring five tries in the win over the Cowboys.

As well as his try-scoring haul, the 26-year-old made 139 metres and 54 post-contact metres, along side breaking the line four times.

6. Corey Norman (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Norman scored one try and setup another to simply help St George to a much-needed win on their come back to playing home games at Jubilee Netstrata Stadium.

The stand-off also carried for 72 metres and kept Manly on the back foot with his in-play kicks which came to a complete of 233 metres.

7. Jamal Fogarty (Gold Coast Titans)

Fogarty pulled the strings in the halves for the Titans as they recorded what in the past year has proven to be a rare home win.

He setup one of Gold Coast tries, kicked a goal and carried for 73 metres. He also forced a drop-out and made 321 metres along with his in-play kicking.

8. Tevita Pangai Jr (Brisbane Broncos)

Brisbane’s props helped lay the foundations because they stormed back again to winning ways with a 26-8 make an impression on fellow strugglers Canterbury Bulldogs.

Pangai Jr had not been only among the try-scorers for the Broncos, that he also set one up, assisted a line break and carried for 119 metres and 58 post-contact metres.

9. Reed Mahoney (Parramatta Eels)

It was scarcely a vintage performance from Parramatta, but hooker Mahoney was hugely influential for them as they edged out Newcastle Knights 10-4 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old provided one take to assist, made one line break and assisted yet another, along with building a team-highest 48 tackles.

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Like Pangai Jr, Haas was a huge running threat for the Broncos in the win over the Bulldogs as he covered 217 metres.

He made 96 post-contact metres too, along side contributing 27 tackles in Brisbane’s defensive effort.

11. Sam Stone (Gold Coast Titans)

The child of past Huddersfield Giants head trainer Rick Stone played a significant role with regard to the Titans as they overrode the Warriors on Friday.

Stone came up with a go, made 57 metres along with the golf ball in hand plus contributed about the protective side with 32 tackles.

12. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Martin was one more of the try-scorers with regard to the Panthers in their high-scoring win apart to Cronulla.

Along with bridging the whitewash, the next row transported for 71 metres plus broke the line when.

13. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Another large presence inside the midsection for Brisbane as they beaten Canterbury, Carrigan made the team-highest 43 tackles inside defence.

With the ball available, the 22-year-old covered 153 metres to make 60 post-contact metres.