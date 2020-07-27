NRL: Round 11 team of the week | Rugby League News





Isaah Yeo was remarkable for Penrith in their win over Gold Coast

We choose our combined XIII of the noteworthy entertainers over the weekend in Round 11 of the NRL season …

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

The full-back was amongst the try-scorers for Melbourne as they blew away Brisbane Broncos with a spectacular second-half proving in Friday’s 46 -8 win.

Papenhuyzen crossed when for the visitors, offered a help, plus he broke the line 3 times and helped another line break while bring for 236 metre and 70 post-contact metres.

2. Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

Two more pursues the Fijian winger took him to 11 for the season and he is now the NRL’s joint-highest try-scorer in addition to Cronulla Sharks’ Siona Katoa.

Sivo likewise broke the line two times and brought for 114 metres as the Eels returned to winning methods with a 26-16 win over Wests Tigers.

3. Jarrod Croker (Canberra Raiders)

The 29- year-old revealed terrific awareness to get the ball and dive over for a shot in the very first half which assisted Canberra on their method to a hard-fought 18-12 success over South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Along with his rating, Croker made 73 metres with the ball in hand and kept the scoreboard ticking over with 3 conversions.

4. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Crichton moved into double figures for the season on the try-scoring charts as he dotted down throughout Penrith’s 22-14 win over Gold Coast Titans.

As well as being amongst the scorers, the centre brought for 90 metres and broke the line when.

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

0: 29 Josh Addo-Carr ratings the opening shot for the Melbourne Storm over the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL Josh Addo-Carr ratings the opening shot for the Melbourne Storm over the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL

‘The Fox’ remained in great kind once again for Melbourne, getting 2 attempts in the success over the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

Addo-Carr was a consistent running danger throughout also, making 152 metres and breaking the line when.

6. Cade Cust (Manly Sea Eagles)

Currently deputising in location of the hurt Dylan Walker, the 21- year-old put in a strong efficiency together with Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves.

Cust scored one shot, established another and broke the line two times in addition to bring for 68 metres as Manly beat North Queensland Cowboys 24-12

7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

0: 24 Jahrome Hughes visits finish a showtime pursue the Melbourne Storm versus the Brisbane Broncos Jahrome Hughes visits finish a showtime pursue the Melbourne Storm versus the Brisbane Broncos

Hughes was another gamer to score two times for the Storm versus the Broncos, consisting of rounding off an outstanding team relocate to assist his side to a persuading win.

As well as scoring, the 25- year-old broke the line when, helped 2 other line breaks and brought for an overall of 54 metres.

8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

The prop was at his rampaging best as the Eels saw off the Tigers, acquiring 238 metres with the ball in hand and 64 post-contact metres.

Campbell-Gillard scored a shot too, plus made one line break and created 27 deals with in defence.

9. Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)

The apparently ageless hooker continues to be one of Melbourne’s essential males and was at the centre of things for them in the win over the Broncos.

Smith established one of their shots, broke the line when and helped a line break, in addition to kicking 7 objectives and creating some wise in-play kicks.

10 Aiden Tolman (Canberbury Bulldogs)

Tolman led from the front as the Bulldogs shocked play-off competitors Newcastle to tape just their 2nd win of the season.

A shot from the prop assisted the visitors victory 18-12, while he likewise made 183 metres, 60 post-contact metres, broke the line when, helped another line break and created 44 deals with in defence.

11 Shaun Lane (Parramatta Eels)

The 25- year-old was amongst the attempt scorers for Parramatta as they saw off competitors Wests in the Western Sydney Derby clash at Bankstown Stadium.

Along with scoring, Lane helped one shot and helped one line break, in addition to bring for 123 metres and 53 post-contact metres.

12 Raymond Faitala-Mariner (Canterbury Bulldogs)

The New Zealand- born 2nd row was another of the attempt scorers for Canberbury as they managed a shock win versus the Knights.

Faitala-Mariner made 153 metres and 54 post-contact metres too, in addition to breaking the line when and making 37 deals with for his team.

13 Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Yeo played a starring function for the Panthers as they held back the Titans to go one point clear at the top of the NRL standings.

He scored a shot and broke the line when on the back of bring for 150 metres, in addition to making 32 deals with in defence.