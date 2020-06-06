NRL: Parramatta Eels, Cronulla Sharks seal wins over Manly and North Queensland Cowboys | Rugby League News





Maika Sivo shone once more for the Parramatta Eels has they secured a extremely controversial win over Manly

Recap Saturday’s NRL motion because the Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks recorded victories over Manly Sea Eagles and North Queensland Cowboys respectively.

Parramatta Eels 19-16 Manly Sea Eagles

A ahead go that appeared to go backwards and two tries in 60 seconds noticed Parramatta casting again to the last decade of their goals with their first 4-Zero begin to a season in 31 years.

Reuben Garrick appeared to have accomplished a comeback victory for the Sea Eagles within the final minute, however for an incorrect refereeing name

By the top of Saturday’s encounter, the Eels had been 19-16 victors regardless of a second-half Sea Eagles fightback, a last minute match-winning attempt to Reuben Garrick known as again controversially on account of a ahead go.

Having fought again from a 16-point deficit early within the second half, Manly had been away down their proper by way of Tom Trbojevic, whose final go to Garrick looped over the 20-metre line after showing to come back out of his palms backwards.

Referee Ben Cummins dominated in any other case on the again of contact choose Liam Kennedy’s split-second name, making Garrick’s cost by way of determined Parramatta cowl defence depend for nothing.

North Queensland Cowboys 16-20 Cronulla Sharks

Cronulla’s right-edge mixture of Jesse Ramien and Ronaldo Mulitalo wreaked havoc on the Cowboys because the Sharks contained Valentine Holmes in a see-sawing 26-16 win on Saturday.

The Cronulla Sharks received on the street on the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday

Powerful centre Ramien and his nimble winger Mulitalo each bagged doubles at Queensland Country Bank Stadium to propel the Sharks to their first victory of the season.

Ramien, specifically, was immense, recording 162 metres, a strive help and a couple of huge hits.

Holmes, in the meantime, had restricted impression in his first assembly with the membership he abruptly departed after 2018 to chase an NFL dream, the Cowboys fullback tallying 108 metres and two errors.