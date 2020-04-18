Home Top Stories NRL: Kallum Watkins quits Gold Coast Titans to return to UK after...

NRL: Kallum Watkins quits Gold Coast Titans to return to UK after father contracts coronavirus

By
Jackson Delong
-




































NRL: Kallum Watkins quits Gold Coast Titans to return to UK after father contracts coronavirus | The Independent







England rugby league star Kallum Watkins has been launched by National Rugby League aspect Gold Coast Titans so as to return house to the United Kingdom due to “serious family health concerns”, after his father contracted coronavirus.

An announcement issued by Australian membership Titans learn: “The Gold Coast Titans have granted a request from English Test centre Kallum Watkins for a right away launch from his NRL contract, in order that he can return to the United Kingdom for private causes.

More follows…

Download the brand new Independent Premium app

Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this text

Want to bookmark your favorite articles and tales to learn or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription as we speak.



Source link

Post Views: 37

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright 2020 - reporter.am