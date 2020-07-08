NRL: England star George Williams faces tests on and off the field at Canberra Raiders | Rugby League News





George Williams has been getting started off with Canberra’s history

Question: Do you understand who was man of the match for Canberra Raiders in the 1990 Channel 10 Challenge Cup final? Or which player scored a club-record 22 tries in 20 games in 1993?

If you don’t know the answers – Gary Belcher and Noa Nadruku, by the way – then George Williams will probably be in a position to help you out with those and any other items of Raiders trivia you might be wondering about. Or will soon be in a position to, at least.

That is because being grilled on Canberra’s history and traditions is element of the pre-season training programme the squad undergo annually, something which came as a shock to Williams when he made the switch from Wigan Warriors over the cold weather.

Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm Live on

“I couldn’t believe how big the club put an emphasis on what had happened previously and who wore the shirt before us,” Williams told the Sky Sports Golden Point Vodcast.

“In the first week, they do a weekly questionnaire on the past – who’d won what games, who played in what games – and I was like a lost soul, I didn’t have a clue with any one of the answers.

“But I’m improving slowly and it’s good the club look right back and appreciate who played for the club and who won things for the club.

“All of the boys who have been there for a couple of year know all of the legends inside out. I’m still learning, but I’m getting to grips with it slowly.”

All of the boys who’ve been there for two year know all of the legends inside out. I’m still learning, but I’m getting to grips with it slowly. George Williams

It is no surprise head coach Ricky Stuart believes the club’s heritage to be vital, given he is one particular who could probably have his own section on any Raiders history pop quiz thanks to his contributions down the years both on and off the field at GIO Stadium.

But along with teaching him about the history of the three-time premiers, Stuart is perhaps also the perfect person to simply help Williams carry on his education as a half-back after leaving hometown club Wigan to test himself in the NRL.

The 25-year-old has already made a big impression in Australia, with the likes of Cooper Cronk heaping praise on him for his performances along with Jack Wighton in the halves throughout the early rounds of the season.

However, results have already been mixed in recent weeks and even though Williams’ first try in the NRL helped Canberra get back to winning ways by seeing off St George Illawarra Dragons 22-16 last weekend, the England international is targeting more once they face Melbourne Storm this Saturday.

0:20 England international George Williams scored his first decide to try in the NRL against the St George Illawarra Dragons England international George Williams scored his first try in the NRL against the St George Illawarra Dragons

“I didn’t think it was ever going to come,” Williams said. “I was pretty very happy to get over and it was quite a while coming.

“We’ve had a few tough losses recently, but we were in the winner’s circle this weekend so it is so far, so great.

“I just think we’ve probably not played well since we last played Melbourne, which was Round 3, so it is just getting back to that kind of form [a 22-6 win].

“No doubt Melbourne will be watching that game back and kicking themselves wanting to get one over on us this week. I think we need to get back to what we do best and hopefully we’ll bring that on Saturday.”

George Williams is getting excited about playing at GIO Stadium for the first time since March

The clash with the Storm will undoubtedly be only Canberra’s second game on their house patch in 2010, having had to play all of their home games at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney since the season resumed due to travel restrictions that have been in place in order to help curb the coronavirus pandemic.

But now the clubs, with the exception of Melbourne and the New Zealand Warriors, have been cleared to utilise their usual homes for matches as those restrictions are eased and Williams is wanting to run out in Canberra for the very first time since the opening game of the season in March.

“It was pretty tough, but we just wanted to get back playing and that’s the sacrifice we had to make,” Williams said. “We had to play our games at Campbelltown and that’s three or four hours on a bus.

“It depends what we do each week – sometimes we’ll fly up and drive back or drive up and fly back – but it was strange to truly have a home game four hours away.

“But I’m really pleased to be back at home, it’s only my second game at Canberra’s stadium so it’s pleasing that only have to drive five minutes and not four hours.”