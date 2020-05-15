NRL: 16 games to be shown live on Sky Sports | Rugby League News

Jenna Brooks
NRL Expert @JennaBrooks
All eight games from Round 3, and all eight games from Round 4 to be shown live on Sky Sports from May 28
Last Updated: 15/05/20 3:21pm
The NRL is ready to restart in lower than two weeks and Sky Sports will televise each sport live all through rounds three and 4.
On Friday the competitors unveiled the new-look draw for the primary two rounds of the league’s resumption, to start on May 28, with the remainder of the fixture listing set to be revealed on Thursday.
There is a narrative in each sport, with the game placing an enormous emphasis on bitter rivalries, ensuring supporters are completely entertained.
“Today we have released the next two rounds of the draw to provide certainty for clubs, coaches and players so they can plan for the coming weeks,” NRL chief government Andrew Abdo mentioned.
“We are currently finalising the full draw with our broadcast partners and key stakeholders. Rugby League is so important to so many people. We hope that the football resuming will bring some positivity and excitement back to our fans and the wider community.”
It all kicks off with a conflict between two unbeaten sides in Brisbane and Parramatta. The Broncos will be determined to avenge final 12 months’s 58-Zero semi-final thumping towards the Eels.
The following night time, followers will be handled to a Queensland derby between the Cowboys and Justin Holbrook’s Titans, earlier than a participant who has discovered himself within the highlight so much, Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell, will face his former aspect and reigning premiers the Roosters, as we watch the 2 bitter Sydney rivals go head-to-head.
Saturday sees St George Illawarra’s new recruit Issac Luke take on his previous team-mates for the primary time, the Warriors, who’ve been compelled to relocate to New South Wales due to the pandemic.
Also on Saturday, the Wests Tigers play Cronulla, earlier than Melbourne meet Canberra in a replay of the 2019 semi-final.
On Sunday you’ll be able to watch undefeated sides Penrith and Newcastle go head-to-head, adopted by Manly and the Bulldogs.
The NRL are but to verify venues, however all games will be performed in both NSW or Queensland.
Meanwhile stories counsel, all three State of Origin games will be performed in November, on three consecutive Wednesdays, creating extra doubt for the end-of-year Ashes Series.
NRL Round 3 – live on Sky Sports
Thursday, May 28
Broncos vs Eels, 10.30am
Friday, May 29
Cowboys vs Titans, 9am
Roosters vs Rabbitohs, 10.55am
Saturday, May 30
Warriors vs Dragons, 6am
Sharks vs Wests Tigers, 8.30am
Storm vs Raiders, 10.35am
Sunday, May 31
Panthers vs Knights, 7.05am
Sea Eagles vs Bulldogs, 9.30am
NRL Round 4 – live on Sky Sports
Thursday, June 4
Broncos vs Roosters, 10.50am
Friday, June 5
Panthers vs Warriors, 9am
Storm vs Rabbitohs, 10.55am
Saturday, June 6
Eels vs Sea Eagles, 8.30am
Cowboys vs Sharks, 10.35am
Sunday, June 7
Raiders vs Knights, 7.05am
Titans vs Wests Tigers, 9.30am
Monday, June 8
Bulldogs vs Dragons, 7.05am