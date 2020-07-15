NPET K10 Gaming Keyboard USB Wired Floating Keyboard, Quiet Ergonomic Water-Resistant Mechanical Feeling Keyboard, Ultra-Slim Rainbow LED Backlit Keyboard for Desktop, Computer, PC



Mechanical Feeling Gaming Keyboard USB Wired Keyboard, Quiet Spill-Resistant Keyboard



2-in-1 NPET K10 keyboards have two different usage scenarios – office working and gaming. Fantastic mechanical feeling gaming keyboard, perfect for whatever battles you might face.

High Performance

This keyboard adopts liquid silicone conductive film which has good resilience.

NPET LED backlit gaming keyboard, your best gaming teammate

Strong durability, ultra-thin floating keycap design

Non-slip ergonomic and spill-resistant design

26 anti-ghosting keys, never miss a keystroke during the game

4 LED lighting backlit modes, breathing

Plug and play, easy to operate with the USB braided cable, no driver needed

13 multimedia keys combinations

Compatible with Windows 95/98/XP/2000/ME/VISTA/7/8/10 and Mac OS

Adjust backlit gaming keyboard

Light function adjustment:

1.LED=Turn on/off keyboard backlight and change lighting status backlit

2.FN+Page UP/Down=Brightness increasing/decreasing

3.FN+(+/-)=Increase/Decrease backlit breathing frequency

4.FN+Home/LED=7 colors backlit breathing

The colorful rainbow Backlit can bring you into a great gaming Keyboard atmosphere.

Best gaming keyboard with durable keycaps

It’s over-engineered and built to take a beating, it is loaded with features including heavy-duty metal, ABS construction, and double-shot injection molded keycaps. Ultra-thin suspended and removable keycaps feel more comfortable, the characters never fade, enhanced durability and tactile feedback. The lifespan of the key is over 60 million times. You can press FN and “W” button to correspondingly exchange “W”, “S”, “A” and “D” with “Up”, “Down”, “Left” and “Right”. Convenient for your operation in the game.

Comfortable keyboard perfect for gaming and office

Ergonomics arc keycap, smooth lines, give you a comfortable feeling and anti-fatigue when you gaming or typing.

2 folding stands keep your hands in a more comfortable typing position, which will improve your typing speed, accuracy, effectively relieve your finger fatigue & ensure all-day comfort. Will bring you comfortable typing feeling & stable clicking touch for the amazing gaming experience.

Super water-resistant keyboard

Water-resistant function:

104 keys US layout keyboard with the help of drain hole under the bottom, which can prevent damage from spilled drinks or coffee. NPET gaming keyboard with a metal base, which not easily deformed, to ensure product life. Also, the metal base supports enhanced weight designed to keep your keyboard in place for the better gaming experience.

26 Anti-ghosting keys gaming keyboard

26 keys as follows can work simultaneously: Q, A, Z, W, S, X, E, D, C, R, F, V, T, G, B, M, Space, UP, Down, Left, Right, Tab, Ctrl-L, Shift-L, ALT-L, CAPS. You can fully enjoy your game without program errors. 13 combinations of multimedia keys facilitate the operation of your work or game and improve efficiency. Plug and play, easy to operate with the USB braided cable, no driver needed.

2-in-1 keyboard for Gaming or Typing

Backlit mechanical feeling gaming keyboard performance gives gaming players an extra dominant position and unique competitiveness. A keyboard is a must-have tool for anyone who spends many hours typing to do office work every day. So NPET K10 membrane keyboards are designed for the gamer, office worker, copywriter, programmer, typing teacher, and editors.

Professional Gaming Keyboard. UV coated keycaps and injection laser carving ABS keycaps design, the letter of characters never fade. Anti-sweat, prevents keycap damage, enhanced durability, and tactile feedback. Thick and firm stainless steel base plate, long service life, and never deforms. Metal and ABS construction make it more solid and reliable.

Colorful Illuminated Keyboard. 4 LED lighting backlit modes, breathing(7-color alternate). 3 Adjustable permanent mixed backlit modes, changeable breathing or permanent lighting mode.

104 Keys Standard Keyboard. 13 multi media keys combinations, 26 keys non-conflict, strengthened space key. Ergonomic design, ergonomics Arc keycap, smooth lines, comfortable feeling, and anti-fatigue.

High-Quality Floating Keyboard. 2 angle feet on the back of the keyboard can adjust the keyboard height. Water-resistant keyboard prevents damage from spilled drinks or coffee. Anti-interference magnet ring, gold-plate interface and waterproof braid USB cables, guarantees stable data transmitting. Removable keycaps and free keycap puller, clean becomes easier

Easy to Operate & Best Gift got Gamer. Automatically enter sleeping mode 10 minutes without operation and backlights off, any key press will awaken and backlights on. User-friendly, quickly control, no driver needed. Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows VISTA, Mac OS, etc.