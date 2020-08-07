‘Now You Are Going to Die’: Beirut Bride Recounts Moment of Blast [Video]

Israa Seblani’s long white veil trailed behind her. She gazed downward as the camera captured her smile and panned to her train, draped around her feet in a lacy circle. She was just hours away from her wedding ceremony.
Then came a deafening boom that knocked her to the ground and shattered the day in an instant.
As Dr. Seblani, 29, posed for her wedding video, an explosion tore through the city — leaving at least 145 dead, thousands injured and dozens more missing — devastating much of central Beirut and blowing windows from their frames for miles.
“One thing came into my mind: Now you are going to die,” Dr. Seblani said in an interview on Thursday.
The camera captured the instant that the massive blast rattled the Saifi neighborhood, less than a mile from the epicenter, and the panicked moments that followed as Dr. Seblani and the groom, Ahmad Sbeih, scrambled for safety.
The video of Dr. Seblani being thrown to the ground by the blast quickly made its way around the world, a lasting image of a normal Tuesday evening that turned into a disaster.
The day had been near perfect.
Three weeks earlier, Dr. Seblani had flown in for the wedding from the United States, where she is completing a residency in endocrinology at a hospital in Detroit. The only thing on her mind was starting her new life with her husband.
“At the moment I was taking that picture, life was so normal,” she said, describing the square near downtown Beirut, which was bustling with…