As we reported, during the discussion in the National Assembly today, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan demanded that the opposition deputies announce the red lines in the negotiations with Azerbaijan, and then announced that since no answers were given, the government is serving the Turkish agenda. The pro-government deputies in their speeches referred to the approaches of the opposition.

Vladimir Vardanyan from the “Civil Contract” noted that the opposition demands from the government to fix the red lines, but he does not have red lines ․ “If you are the opposition and you are fighting against the government, it is normal, but if you have been assigned the function of the 5th column, then this is an anti-state discussion. Orient yourself. If you are in the 5th column, our roads cannot be the same. ”

Vigen Khachatryan from the “Civil Contract” called the opposition revanchists ․ “You want to take us to the past. We received votes from the people. This is it. Do you want revenge? It will not work. These people are sincere and say that their goal is the overthrow of our state. You do not want the government to be formed through elections. We can not overthrow our state with you. ” Opposition deputies reacted from the place, the speeches turned into an argument for a moment.

Anna Grigoryan from “Hayastan” bloc answered ․ “Yes, we want to go back to the past, to the past, where I am a child of a victorious country, where we were proud of the liberation of Shushi, where we did not wait stubbornly for May 9. Now, what kind of Armenia did you bring us and do you accuse us? Mr. Vardanyan, when we insist that you say that Artsakh will not be part of Azerbaijan, is it anti-state? ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN