Eduard Sharmazanov, a member of the RPA Supreme Body, stressed that concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is inadmissible without the mandatory fixing of Artsakh’s right to self-determination.

“I say in plain Armenian, that without Artsakh’s right to self-determination and the solution of the problem, it is inadmissible to go to the border with Azerbaijan.

What peace treaty? What recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, if the issue of recognition of Artsakh’s security and independence is not resolved?

Kipos has had problems with the Turks since 1974, but refuses to sign a peace treaty on Turkish terms, despite pressure. Serbia is in the same situation, refusing to recognize Kosovo, despite pressure from the West.

Why should Armenia pay tribute to Turkish-Azerbaijani blackmail?

I have said a thousand ․ Now we have to take a long pause, because the worst conditions are set for us. One should not be so patriotic, anti-national and hate one’s own state.

“Many” voted “, now what, should you curse the” father “of the state until the end?” Eduard Sharmazanov wrote.