‘Now we feel like sh*t’ – Herrera rues PSG’s missed chances in Champions League final defeat to Bayern

The Spaniard feels the group’s profligacy in front of objective cost them the chance to raise the prize

Paris Saint-Germain’s failure to take their chances was the primary factor for their Champions League final defeat to Bayern, according to midfielder Ander Herrera.

The Parisians decreased 1- 0 to the German powerhouse at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday, with French winger Kingsley Coman scoring the only objective in the 59th minute.

Several golden chances were wasted by PSG throughout the match, consisting of Neymar’s one- on- one chance with Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer and Kylian Mbappe’s scuffed shot after being teed up by Herrera 8 lawns out.

Herrera discussed the terrible sensation of getting involved in a losing Champions League final and was determined his group had the chances in front of objective to win the video game.

He likewise stated PSG had actually advanced as a club by reaching the decider of the competition and pledged they would continue to construct as a group.

“Now we feel like sh*t. We have to think, think that we’ve done something very important. We’ve built something important for the club and the fans,” Herrera stated to RMC Sport post- match.

“There are no words for anybody (sic) however tomorrow, I believe we will consider what we provided for the club, that we developed something that we did together. Tonight’s a hard night, …