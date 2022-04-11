Over the past 30 years, Armenia-Russia relations have taken on the character of relations between two independent, sovereign states, but as they are based on a very solid foundation, rich historical ties, Armenian-Russian relations have remained fraternal, allied, strengthening and adapting to new realities. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin stated this in an interview with Armenpress, speaking about the past, present and future of the Armenian-Russian relations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenia-Russia diplomatic relations.



– Mr. Ambassador, as you know, this year Armenia and Russia are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Ս. թ. On April 3, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation exchanged messages on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. In this regard, I would like to ask: very often both sides emphasize that Armenia and Russia have a special relationship. Tell me, what makes the Armenian-Russian relations special? How would you assess the 30-year path that Armenia and Russia overcame during the period of independence after the collapse of the USSR?

– I think that our relations make special the values, the traditions that have been formed between the Russian-Armenian peoples over the centuries, what has been done in the last 30 years, I am convinced that it is inextricably linked to the whole historical period. , during which our peoples have interacted and interacted. And this commonality of our history, common achievements, joint trials have created a very significant, valuable architecture of relations between our two countries, which refers not only to politics, economy, security, but first of all to the caring common, to a considerable extent, civilized, intellectual community. և The heritage that our countries have today in the fields of culture, state building, socio-political, economic culture is largely the result of cooperation between our peoples.

If we talk about the post-Soviet period, then during the last 30 years, of course, our relations have taken on a new nature – the nature of relations between two independent, sovereign states. But because they are based on a very solid foundation, these relations have remained fraternal, allied, what unites our peoples, in my opinion, during these 30 years has not only been preserved, but also strengthened, adapted to new realities.

And I think it is unnecessary to talk about the well-known facts about how we depend on each other economically, in security, in political spheres, in our many cultural and interpersonal ties. we all know that very well.



– Not only the interstate relations between Armenia and Russia are interesting, but first of all the basis of the relations between Armenians, Russians and Armenian-Russian peoples. Ethnically, of course, we are different, the belief is the same. In any case, we get along very well with each other, we understand each other very well. There are a huge number of Armenians living in Russia, there are many Russians in Armenia, a large number of Russian tourists come to Armenia, especially in recent years. What factors, what cultural and cultural values, in your opinion, bring the Armenian-Russian peoples closer?

– Exactly what I was talking about. Indeed, our relations have very deep traditions, we have really come a long way with each other, our caring values ​​bring us closer, our culture. Indeed, the culture of our peoples has developed in very close intertwining. These, I think, are many elements of commonality in our consciousness.



– Is it probably mainly about the Soviet or post-Soviet heritage?

– You know, I would not take it to Soviet or post-Soviet events. We have really lived, we have worked together for centuries, in different historical periods, we have had a great impact on each other, culturally, intellectually, deeply, and today, of course, all this is reflected.



– And what perception does Armenia have in Russia?

– Armenia is perceived in Russia as an ally, a brotherly country. You mentioned a while ago that many Russian tourists come to Armenia. I think it is not accidental. In addition to the fact that the entry regime is very simplified, it also plays a big role – that the Russians feel very good here, just as, I am sure, the Armenians feel very well in Russia.



– What are Russia’s priorities in relations with Armenia? How do you see the future of Armenian-Russian relations? In your opinion, in what direction will they develop, taking into account the new challenges between Russia and Armenia?

– As for the priorities, our common interest, of course, is to preserve, multiply the wealth accumulated in the relations between our countries and peoples, the merit we have today, to adjust our relations in all spheres, be it security, economy or culture. , to adapt them to the new realities և challenges that our countries have faced.

By the way, in this sense, our general participation in the integration unions – the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the recent round table on such a topical issue as “EAEU development opportunities, perspectives – collective “After the declaration of an economic war on Russia by the West,” which took place on April 6 in Yerevan, speaks of the fact that this is indeed a very important part of our relations. In the era of the development of integration processes, the deepening of world interdependence, this aspect of relations is very important, and both sides are fully aware of this importance.



– In this context, especially recently, from time to time some vague prospects are observed, hints are made about the expansion of Russia – the united state of Belarus, in other words, the deepening of the integration process under the leadership of Russia together with its close allies and partners. Such a hint was recently made by President of Belarus Lukashenko during an interview with Vladimir Solovyov. Your comment on this question is interesting. Is there such a real prospect that integration processes in the Eurasian space can be carried out in that direction?

– As I have already said, the approach of all our allies, both Russia and Armenia, is that the integration process is, of course, very important, we are ready to go that way as long as it is in the interests of our countries. But I want to emphasize a very fundamental fact that these integration processes are the result of the sovereign choice of each participating state. Therefore, I think that the dimensions of cooperation and integration that may emerge or develop depend, first of all, on the real situation, on the demands of our countries, as well as on the sovereign decision of each state.

We now attach great importance to everything that is happening within the existing integration alliances, within the EEU և CSTO, it is the result of the political, sovereign և conscious choice of each member state. This is how we will treat it.