NOW Twitter lynch mob turn on Kirstie Allsopp over tongue-in-cheek comment about beauticians

TV star Kirstie Allsopp sparked a social media row after telling followers she was not returning to work until she can have her eyebrows threaded.

The Location, Location, Location presenter, 48, posted the tongue-in-cheek tweet yesterday evening amid frustrations for many that beauticians haven’t yet reopened.

Barber shops welcomed back clients for the very first time in a lot more than three months last Saturday, with beard trims among the services being offered.

She wrote: ‘Dear Boris, I’m not returning to work until I could have my brows threaded. Get it sorted. #sexism #beautymatters #beautyjobs #women #atthisrateitwillbeabloodybeardandIcangetittrimmed’

This has resulted in claims of hypocrisy and sexism, that men can receive a kind of facial hair removal, but the others traditionally offered by beauty salons, such as eyebrow threading, haven’t been given the green light.

In subsequent messages, the tv personality told fans the message ‘was about highlighting, in a supposedly humorous way, the plight of beauticians still not able to return to work’.

Many didn’t see the funny side, however, and Ms Allsopp was inundated with angry responses.

One wrote: ‘Come on Kirstie – us teachers been employed by through from March – July with wild eyebrows and greying hair and we dare not complain!’

Another added: ‘For most working women childcare is the issue. They will be delighted to just have their eyebrows to worry about.’

A third tweeted: ‘Glad to hear you’ve got a job to return to, many haven’t.’

Conservative MP William Wragg raised the problem at Prime Minister’s Questions last week, asking Boris Johnson when a report on the decision to help keep beauty salons closed usually takes place.

He referenced a business in his constituency, Lush Beauty in Romiley, Cheshire, together of many small firms feeling frustrated by the policy.

The Prime Minister said: ‘I believe that one day I will choose my honourable friend to Lush Beauty, but it is really a sad reality for many of the excellent organizations that they can’t yet open in the way they need.’

The reply drew laughter in a few areas of the Commons, but others branded the jokey response as sexist and suggested it absolutely was mocking the.