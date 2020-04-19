Now Locate Delhi Government’s Food Distribution Centres and Night Shelters on Google Maps

The Delhi federal government’s over 1,000 food distribution centres and night shelters for the clingy impacted by the across the country lockdown can now lie on Google Maps and Map My India.

Welcoming the partnership, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tweeted, “As we prepare for an extended lockdown, we are proud to work together with @GoogleIndia Maps in ensuring easy accessibility of all our food and night shelters. We are committed to do everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown.”

As we get ready for an extensive lockdown, we are pleased to collaborate with @GoogleIndia Maps in making sure very easy availability of all our food and night shelters. We are dedicated to do whatever feasible to make life very easy for those most impacted by the lockdown. https://t.co/fMvYzFmLPn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2020

The local government had actually introduced alleviation procedures for individuals whose source of income methods were impacted by the lockdown enforced to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

It had actually at first opened up all 223 night shelters run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for giving food and sanctuary to the damaged individuals in the city.

Later, the federal government began again 1,500 cost-free food distribution centres together with momentary shelters for migrant employees that were attempting to leave the city for their indigenous states.

“The AAP-led Delhi government, with the support of a team of volunteers and researchers, mapped all such relief shelters. The government has partnered with Google to display the locations of 1,047 food and night shelters initially on Google Maps, with more being added every day,” the federal government claimed in a declaration. Anyone can now conveniently look for their local Delhi federal government food centre on Google Maps application by inputting in” food shelters near me” in the search box, it claimed.

“Food and night shelters can now be found in #Delhi and 32 other cities to help those in need. Please spread the word and help this message reach them,” Google India claimed in a declaration on Twitter.

The federal government has actually likewise partnered with Map My India and these places are readily available on Map My India”s COVID 19 overview at” maps.mapmyindia.com/corona” and Move application, the declaration included.