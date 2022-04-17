“People say we are tired of rallies when we meet on the street or on other occasions, the rally is not acceptable. I understand that what is needed has been said, but it does not affect the government, they do not understand a word, they do not have self-love. “The homeland is being handed over to the enemy piece by piece,” former NA deputy Aragats Akhoyan announced live from Freedom Square today.

It should be reminded that the NA “I have honor” bloc and a number of other politicians are holding a sit-in strike in Freedom Square from today.

“Now is really the time to stand up for the homeland. I came because we will not go home until we save the homeland. Come, the people must gather. We must gather so many people that we can bring the process to a logical end. “There are a lot of policemen here, they have smelled, their teeth are sharp, but we will not allow them to hinder or hurt anyone,” Aragats Akhoyan added, urging citizens to come to Freedom Square and pick up necessary items, because they may stay in the square for days.

“Nothing will change by sitting at home or watching TV and listening to absurd announcements,” he added.

Luiza SUKIASYAN