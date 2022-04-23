In the days of the “velvet revolution” of 2018, Ani Hakobjanyan was a third-year student at YSU Faculty of Philology. He was remembered not only for his active participation in that struggle, but also for his unique style. She was the famous “prison” girl of the revolution.

Aravot.am asked Ani Hakobjanyan what changed in her life after the revolution and whether her expectations were met.

“Now I regret that I participated, but in any case, I think it was a step we had to take. “After that, we should have been more attentive to the people we brought, that is, if some people came to power thanks to us, we should have been more careful to govern as promised in those days,” said Ani Hakobjanyan.

Ani Hakobjanyan expected changes in the specific educational sphere, but now, years later, she assures that she has not seen any changes, she has only lived in disappointment. “Arayik Harutyunyan himself said that when we come to power, there will be changes in the sphere, including my dean, because he was constantly re-elected for many years, he was not a good dean and was very old for our faculty, and he forbade students to participate in demonstrations. Arayik Harutyunyan also promised that there would be elections, no dean would be re-elected, new specialists would come, but after that the same dean remained, the same university. Nothing changed in the field of education, I was disappointed. In the days of the revolution, I was both studying and working, I quit my job to take part in the struggle, but after that I was terribly disappointed that something had to change, I fought for it, but nothing changed. : I also left university disappointed with my self-education. ”

In addition to the promised and unfulfilled promises in the field of education, our interlocutor was also disappointed by the statements of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the war. “During the war, they made many statements that they should not have made. Someone, for example, Nikol Pashinyan, said that if I told the people that we should hand over the lands, they would call me a hander of land. After that statement, I just hate these authorities. In fact, he knew what a bad end to the war would be, but he did not say populist statements instead. It was those populist statements that disappointed me the most. ”

To our question, will he join the struggle against the current authorities and what is his opinion about the struggle of the protesters gathered in Freedom Square? “I will not join any political struggle, if I take part in any struggle, there will be only an environmental struggle – Amulsar or a struggle of some science, but never a political struggle. Because I realized that everyone here deserves each other. I am against the current fighters, the current authorities and the opposition. I do not trust everyone, no one. “The people who are fighting against the authorities today are the people I have fought against.”

Arpine SIMONYAN