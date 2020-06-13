Now Find COVID-19 Testing Centers on Google Search, Assistant, and Maps: Here’s How

Google will help users more easily find COVID-19 test centres, the business announced today. It is adding a fresh feature on Google Search, Google Assistant, and Google Maps to simply help users find information on authorised COVID-19 testing centres nearby. The feature comes in English and eight other languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati. Gadgets 360 could confirm the availability of the COVID-19 related feature on the various Google apps. This feature will be rolled out for both Android and iOS devices.

How does the COVID-19 feature work on these Google Apps?

Users can find details about authorised COVID-19 testing centres near them by simply searching with key words such as “coronavirus testing,” “COVID 19 testing,” or “covid testing” on these Google apps.

When searching COVID-19 test centres on Google Assistant, users will be able to spot ‘Testing’ tab on the search results page – providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and guidance needed before employing their services. The tab also displays the newest coronavirus-related news and updates at the bottom.

Similarly, Google Search and Google Maps show similar results about testing centres near them, nevertheless it is not displayed under a certain tab but only appears as an everyday search result. Notably, users in all three apps can check if the testing centre is a private entity or run by the government.

Lastly, there’s also a “learn more” option close to the search result where users will find more information from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Working closely with @ICMRDELHI & @mygovindia, Google Maps, Google Assistant and Search are now starting to surface testing centres in Hindi, English & 7 regional languages. Before likely to a testing centre, call the Govt. of India helpline – 1075 & get a doctor’s prescription. pic.twitter.com/VOichzCLH9 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) June 12, 2020

Google in a tweet also stated that the company is closely working together with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to offer users with information on authorised testing labs. At present, Google has built-in over 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps spread across 300 cities. Google is working together with authorities to recognize and add more testing labs located across the country, it stated.

Google in April added the COVID-19 alert card on the Google Assistant snapshot that essentially provides information on the coronavirus outbreak. The central government and the state governments have also tried to crank up efforts to get COVID-19-related information with apps such as Aarogya Setu.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you are able to subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.