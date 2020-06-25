Now Donald Trump’s ENTIRE campaign staff at disastrous Tulsa rally are in quarantine

All campaign staffers who attended President Donald Trump’s rally are being asked to quarantine at home as a precaution after eight staffers tested positive for COVID-19 before and after the event.

The Trump campaign revealed your choice to impose a quarantine in order to contain possible further spread of the coronavirus among those who worked the function to their families and others in the community.

The decision comes after the U.S. Secret Service ordered lots of officers who worked the function to quarantine upon go back to their domiciles.

‘As a precaution staff who made the day at Tulsa are working remotely, and they will be tested and return trying to the office next,’ Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said, CNN reported.

The White House dismissed concerns about health risks at the rally before it simply happened. They noted that masks and hand-sanitizer would be offered to attendees – but that masks wouldn’t normally be required.

‘Look, I do believe that people are confident that we can operate safely in Tulsa,’ McEnany said before the function. ‘We’re taking appropriate measures like hand sanitizing and temperature checks and masks being provided at the doorway,’ she said, bristling at repeated questions on the topic. She said she herself wouldn’t normally be wearing a mask at the rally as a ‘personal choice.’

The Washington Post reported after the rally that both Secret Service agents who tested positive in advance of the function did not attend the rally but have been at a Friday planning meeting with other agents.

Trump continued his spate of travel when that he flew to Wisconsin Thursday for a stop by at Fincantieri Marinette Marine

‘No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials,’ Murtaugh had claimed Saturday.

Yet, the Secret Service warned all employees who worked in Tulsa to isolate when they returned from the week-end trip.

The health issues compound other problems that turned the event in to a tactical failure.

Only 6,200 turned up for the 19,000-seat venue, as the area was experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases. The campaign had predicted a record turnout, and both Trump and campaign manager Brad Parscale touted 1 million on the web RSVPs, and then later say as many as 300,000 were fake sign-ups from TikTok users and K-pop fans who chose to troll the campaign.

Trump brushed off critics of the function, saying: ‘We had a good crowd.’

The campaign has not in the pipeline any large-scale rallies in the immediate future. Trump flew to Phoenix for an indoor event at a megachurch Wednesday, and held an event at a Wisconsin factory Thursday.

Meanwhile, Trump trails in key battleground states he won, according to a fresh New York Times / Sienna poll.