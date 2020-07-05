Now Christian University Says She’s No Longer Enrolled

A young scholar is no longer enrolled at the Christian school that she attended after she dared to question the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ashleigh Brock is really a former student at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas who posted a series of TikTok videos by which she questioned the validity of the Black Lives Matter movement. In certainly one of her videos, Brock claimed that there is more outrage whenever a white person kills a black person than if the situation is reversed, and even than whenever a black person kills yet another black person.

In another video, Brock says “all lives matter,” not just black lives, based on Campus Reform. “Do black lives matter?” she allegedly states. “Yes, of course. Do white lives matter? Yes, of course. But I’m not gonna sit here and put each one in a group saying this race matters.”

In a tweet which has since been deleted, one social media user wrote, “This is Ashleigh Brock, she goes to Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Tx. There needs to be serious consequences for these actions (in actions I mean racism). Not only has she done it one time but she’s done it multiple times!”

The tweet quickly went viral, which eventually caused it to be taken to the attention of school officials who thereafter released a statement saying that Brock’s conduct was “deeply disappointing and unacceptable.” They went on to incorporate that her words were “not reflective of the [school’s] Christian values.”

“We are actively investigating and taking decisive action,” the college’s statement added. HSU President Eric Bruntmyer later released a statement saying that Brock’s videos led to the college trying to bring about “meaningful change.”

“As citizens, we have certain rights of freedom of speech in public forums, like many of the social media platforms. However, within the HSU community, that right is always linked with a responsibility as Christians, as well as an inherent responsibility in the consequences of our words and actions,” Bruntmyer said. “Social media can be a powerful tool. Used in the wrong way, it can have detrimental consequences. The views we express on social media should reflect the values and beliefs we uphold as followers of Christ. We must all use these platforms to build each other up, and not tear each other down.”

Bruntmyer refused to discuss what specific disciplinary processes Brock was the subject of, but that he added that she is “no longer enrolled at Hardin Simmons University.” So much for freedom of speech. (Note that the “Comments” section of the aforementioned YouTube video have been switched off also.)

This piece was published by PoliZette Staff on July 3, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

