Now Ardshinbank clients can receive money transfers realized through money transfer systems without visiting the bank   – Armenian News

The folllowing is a pess release by Ardshinbank

International fast money transfer systems allow you to receive and send transfers to different countries of the world in a simple, quick manner, without the need to have a bank account. The clients of Ardshinbank can receive money sent through fast money transfer systems without visiting the bank: the money will be directly transferred to their card or current account.

To transfer money to the card or the account, you need to call the toll-free number 080002222, specify the Transfer Code, Transfer Currency and the amount, the Transmitter’s name and surname, after which the customer will be identified and the transfer will be realized within a few minutes.

If a currency conversion is needed,a preferential exchange rate will be applied.

Ardshinbank’s partners are MoneyGram, UniStream, Ria, IntelExpress, Moneytun, ConversTrasnsfer, Best and TELCELL fast money transfer systems, with the help of which the client can receive or send money anywhere in the world within a few minutes.

Ardshinbank communication center is available 24 hours a day: phone number 012-222222.