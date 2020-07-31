Now 4,200 people are catching Covid-19 each day in England: Cases have doubled in a fortnight

Advertisement

Coronavirus cases have increased once again in England, federal government statisticians today confessed as they declared 4,200 people are now catching the deadly infection each day.

The price quote by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – based upon swab tests taken of countless people – is the greatest in 7 weeks and more than double the 1,700 tape-recorded a fortnight back.

The government-run body today stated there is now adequate proof to reveal a small boost in cases, after weeks of cautioning there was insufficient evidence to reveal infections were on the up.

It comes amidst growing worries of a 2nd Covid-19 wave in Britain, with Boris Johnson comprehended to be worried about a spike in cases both in Europe and in the UK.

Matt Hancock last night presented hard brand-new lockdown limitations on 4.5 million people in Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire and West Yorkshire to manage spiralling cases, prohibiting them from blending with any other families inside your home.

Top researchers firmly insist Britain need to find out to cope with the infection and control flare-ups through procedures No 10 currently has in its locker. Businesses fear another blanket lockdown – which the Prime Minister confessed he does not wish to utilize – would trigger a lot more devastating damage to an economy currently in tatters.