Novus USB-C Rugged 3.5-Inch External Hard Drive Enclosure

Novus USB-C Rugged Hard Drive Enclosure
The Novus external hard drive enclosure provides superb protection for your hard drive while delivering high-capacity capability in a rugged, stylish design. The Novus is compatible with SATA 3.5″ hard drives and provides for an easy installation process.
Rugged storage for the most demanding situations
The Novus features an aluminum body encased in a silicon rubber sleeve for maximum protection and impact resistance. Through rigorous development and testing, the most reliable components are selected to provide the best possible performance and reliability. The USB-C interface provides fast transfer rates by connecting to a USB 3.1/3.0 or Thunderbolt 3 port.
Silicon sleeve for anti-slip & durability
Vented aluminum for quiet cooling
Featuring USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen2) for the fastest performance
Includes 12V/2A power adapter, USB C-C and USB C-A cable
Compatible with Win/Mac/Linux & game consoles
Supported & assembled in the USA
