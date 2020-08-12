Novus USB-C Rugged 3.5-Inch External Hard Drive Enclosure



Price: $59.00

(as of Aug 12,2020 03:22:39 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Novus USB-C Rugged Hard Drive Enclosure



The Novus external hard drive enclosure provides superb protection for your hard drive while delivering high-capacity capability in a rugged, stylish design. The Novus is compatible with SATA 3.5″ hard drives and provides for an easy installation process.

Rugged storage for the most demanding situations



The Novus features an aluminum body encased in a silicon rubber sleeve for maximum protection and impact resistance. Through rigorous development and testing, the most reliable components are selected to provide the best possible performance and reliability. The USB-C interface provides fast transfer rates by connecting to a USB 3.1/3.0 or Thunderbolt 3 port.

Silicon sleeve for anti-slip & durability

Vented aluminum for quiet cooling

Featuring USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen2) for the fastest performance

Includes 12V/2A power adapter, USB C-C and USB C-A cable

Compatible with Win/Mac/Linux & game consoles

Supported & assembled in the USA

Featuring USB-C (USB 3.1, compatible with USB 3.0/2.0 & Thunderbolt 3)

Silicon sleeve for anti-slip & durability

Vented aluminum for quiet cooling

Compatible with 3.5-Inch SATA HDDs

Includes 12V/2a power adapter, USB C-C Cable, USB c-a cable