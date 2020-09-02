Novichok Nerve Agent Used To Poison Alexei Navalny, Germany Says : NPR

Alexei Navalny was poisoned by an unusual nerve agent established in Russia, German authorities state. Navalny, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is being dealt with in Berlin’s Charit é health center, seen here behind theReichstag
Christoph Soeder/ dpa/picture alliance through Getty Images
Alexei Navalny was poisoned by an unusual nerve agent established in Russia, German authorities state. Navalny, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is being dealt with in Berlin’s Charit é health center, seen here behind the Reichstag.
Updated at 2 p.m. ET
Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a variation of Novichok, a Soviet- age nerve agent, according to tests performed by a German military lab. A German federal government spokesperson stated the proof is “without a doubt.”
Navalny “is the victim of a crime that intended to silence him,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated throughout a press conference Wednesday about the findings. The criminal offense, she …