Novichok drama’s makers: ‘A deadly, invisible threat – it resonates now’ | UK news

An invisible killer that is passed through touch, homes and businesses in lockdown, desperate efforts to check, track and trace, community resilience facing tragedy.

It sounds very much like life in the full time of Covid-19, but this really is also the planet depicted in a high-profile BBC One drama emphasizing the aftermath of the nerve agent attack on the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Wiltshire.

Filming for The Salisbury Poisonings ended just days prior to the Covid-19 lockdown began in the UK and, as coronavirus swept the world, there have been concerns among its makers that there would be no appetite for the show for months or years.

But, speaking to the Guardian, the series director, Saul Dibb, and the producer, Karen Lewis, said they believed the Covid-19 crisis had made the drama, that will be broadcast over three nights from Sunday, all the more relevant.

Dibb said the parallels between novichok, the nerve agent used in the Salisbury attack, and Covid-19 were unavoidable. “It’s deadly and passed through touch – an invisible threat. You don’t know if you are passing it on,” said Dibb.

The drama examines how “everyday” individuals were affected, occasionally in probably the most horrific of ways, and how local police and officials were caught in the eye of a storm. “It’s not a story about central government, it’s a story about people working it out at a local level,” said Dibb. “All that has so much to say to us now.”

Lewis said: “The stuff that is being done now on a much bigger scale was done there. It resonates with what is happening now in many ways – it’s about community coming together and economic impact, the closing down of shops and restaurants, no footfall, no tourists.”

The idea of the drama was never to tell the spy story and the worldwide politics. Dibb said that rather than point the camera at the bench where in fact the Skripals collapsed in March 2018, they turned it in another direction. “It was about the collateral damage, how people were impacted,” he said.

So Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, scarcely feature. Instead front and centre is Tracy Daszkiewicz, the director of public health in Wiltshire, who led the time and effort to pin down where in fact the novichok have been and who might have been contaminated by it.









Anne-Marie Duff as Tracy Daszkiewicz with Darren Boyd as DS Dave Minty. Photograph: Huw John/BBC/Dancing Ledge



It also follows law enforcement officer Nick Bailey who had been contaminated after going into Skripal’s house, and Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, who have been poisoned four months following the Skripal attack by novichok hidden in a perfume bottle. Sturgess, 44, died.

Dibb said: “It’s nearly like a Spielberg story of the extraordinary things happening in a small town – the hazmat suits, the army, the tanks, a spy and Russia and poison.

“I felt it was a weird Jaws story. Tracy is Chief Brody in the exact middle of this small town where there’s this invisible killer and she’s completely dumped of her comfort zone in to a position where she has in an attempt to keep people safe. And each decision has implications either for the economy and politics of this local town or the health and lives of of these people.

“It was also like United 93 [the Paul Greengrass film about the airline passengers who fought back against al-Qaida hijackers], an extremely recent retelling of a tale of every day heroes in a hyper-realist way.”

It was very important to the makers that the key people featured or their own families were prepared to help tell their stories. Sturgess’s parents, Stan and Caroline Sturgess, Rowley – her partner – Daszkiewicz and Bailey all cooperated closely.

Dibb said: “No one wanted to make it if the people in it hadn’t agreed to it. I think they knew if they talked to us and opened up with us and told us what it was really like, we would be able to tell the story more fully, more respectfully, more honestly.”

On the Sturgesses, Lewis said: “It was amazing how open they were. It was barely a year since Dawn had died. They were still grieving and still are. They are a very dignified family.”

Dibb added: “There’s somewhat I like in the film. Stan opens the door and Dawn’s sons come in and her sisters and their own families. Suddenly you see there’s this big family of those who all love her. That brought it home in my experience shooting that scene how large the repercussions are.

“With Covid there are thousands and thousands of deaths. We’re talking here about one death. I think it shows through looking at one individual’s death how significant all of those individual stories are. They often get glossed over. For us it’s the chance to say this is one person, this is what all of those 40,000 people have experienced now.”

Lewis said Bailey felt guilty that he could have poisoned his family, having unknowingly carried novichok in to his home: “It’s a miracle that none of his family were poisoned.”

Dibb said: “When he comes home once he’s been at the crime scene, he makes a cup of tea, makes breakfast, brings it up to his wife, kisses his wife, hugs his kids. All the while contaminating his house and passing this thing on in a way that could have been fatal for all of them. Those things have a greater resonance now.”













Rafe Spall as Nick Bailey. Photograph: James Pardon/BBC/Dancing Ledge



The drama may possibly able to highlight some aspects of the story that news stories couldn’t – for example, what it felt like being poisoned. Dibb said: “For Nick Bailey it involved hallucinations and paranoia and visions and all of those kind of things that you’re able to create visually.”

The makers have now been conscious of the impact the drama could have on Salisbury.

Dibb said: “The poisonings in Salisbury are part of Salisbury’s history. It’s just insane; you’re in a small British cathedral city with hazmat suits and tanks and helicopters everywhere and this bizarre poison that’s been placed in the middle of a shopping centre. On one level it’s so absurd.”

There is not any neat ending. “We were very mindful not to try and pretend we had all the answers. But I guess it also is a story of it passing. It does pass. Salisbury has moved on. What we’re in at the moment, it will pass.”