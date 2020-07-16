Novel Baswedan: Indonesian policemen jailed for acid attack on investigator

Image copyright

The attack left Novel Baswedan blind in a single eye





Two Indonesian policemen have been jailed over an acid attack on a prominent anti-corruption investigator.

The attack on Novel Baswedan three years ago left him blind in a single eye, and is suspected to link to corruption cases that he was working on.

The officers were arrested after President Joko Widodo ordered the case re-opened.

But the victim’s lawyer said the sentences – couple of years and one-and-a-half years – were too short.

During the attack, Rahmat Kadir Mahulette threw acid at Mr Baswedan, while riding a motorcycle driven by his colleague Ronny Bugis.

Mahulette was jailed for two years, while Bugis was jailed for one-and-a-half years.

His lawyer, Muhammad Isnur, told BBC Indonesia that the sentence was “heartbreaking”.

“The verdict is evidence of the level of injustice [against Mr Baswedan] and the level of impunity for people who carried it out, it’s going to do nothing to prevent the perpetrators from carrying out such crimes again,” that he said.

The judge announced the verdict in a live-streamed ruling





The sentences were longer compared to one year term that prosecutors had sought for the attack.

Speaking ahead of the verdict, Mr Baswedan told BBC Indonesia he had “forgiven the perpetrators”.

“I have accepted what happened to me so I still have the spirit and the passion to keep fighting against corruption.”

An attack that shocked Indonesia

Rebecca Henschke, BBC East Asia specialist

The brazen acid attack on anti-corruption icon Novel Baswedan when he was walking home after praying at his local mosque deeply shocked Indonesia.

His three-year long struggle for justice can be considered a test case for how seriously the current Joko Widodo government is about fighting endemic corruption in the country.

Mr Baswedan is arguably the country’s esteemed anti-corruption investigator, responsible for a number of high-profile cases that put high-ranking officials behind bars. It was no secret this had made him many powerful enemies, in parliament and the authorities force, and he regularly received death threats.

Today’s verdict of two lower ranking cops will not put to bed this case. Mr Baswedan has always insisted he’s evidence that the attack was ordered by some body much higher up the chain of command, and has over and over publicly criticised the police’s handling of the investigation into the attack.

Despite now being blind in one eye, he shows no signs of being silenced, insisting he will continue steadily to fight corruption.