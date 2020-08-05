Novavax, Moderna vaccine news; Clorox wipes shortage

Another pharmaceutical giant announced a vaccine deal with the U.S. on Wednesday, and a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks could soon be in the mail.

Johnson & Johnson said it has a $1 billion agreement to supply 100 million doses of its vaccine candidate to the U.S. government. Also Wednesday, Moderna said it expects to fully enroll 30,000 people for a trial of its vaccine candidate next month. And a day earlier, Novavax released promising results of an early trial.

While the nation waits for a vaccine that could fully reopen schools and businesses, Democrats and negotiators from the White House say another stimulus deal could be reached by the end of the week. That could be good news for tens of millions of unemployed Americans whose $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits has expired.

More pandemic shutdowns were also announced: The University of Connecticut became the first top-level program to cancel its season. And cruise lines voluntarily extended their moratorium on sailings in U.S. waters another month, through October.

Here are some significant developments: