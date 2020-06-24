Novak Djokovic’s folly is a lesson to the world (opinion)

Despite criticism from other leading tennis players, Djokovic had previously emphasized the credibility of holding the tournament even as Covid-19 enveloped countries worldwide. He stressed that conditions in Serbia and Croatia, where matches were due to be held, were completely different to places worse affected, and thus it absolutely was “very difficult” to think of international standards.

Though that he didn’t personally make the comparison, the optics of the event were more favorable than others. Hosting a charity exhibition may possibly appear more morally excusable than say, a political rally in a high-risk American state against the express advice of one’s own coronavirus task force. But optics or no, it was a conference which invited huge crowds to gather in the middle of a pandemic, and therefore — as may appear very obvious to anybody who’s spent the last few months locked down in a country with snowballing death rates — put everyone within danger.

In Djokovic’s limited defense, holding the tournament didn’t break any rules. Though stands at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade were reportedly packed for the first match earlier in the day this month, Serbia had already lifted the ban on outdoor public gatherings , and the government had recommended people stay only three feet apart. Based on this, you can argue that there was little cause for concern. The fact that that he was following Serbia’s comparatively relaxed “rules and measures” made it feasible for Djokovic to abdicate personal responsibility for deciding whether the event he’d assembled was safe – which he readily did.

“You can also criticize us and say this is maybe dangerous, but it’s not up to me to make the calls about what is right or wrong for health,” he retorted , following criticism of the packed crowd at the first game. “We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us.”

But as we’re seeing more and more, all too often a relaxation of measures is swiftly followed by still another surge of infections. Countries including China and Germany have renewed lockdown measures in some areas following the emergence of new clusters of cases, and across the US, states are seeing spikes since restrictions have lifted.

For all Djokovic argued that the situation seemed OKAY in the countries he’d planned to play in, he might have heeded the signs from countries like Sweden , which for a while appeared as if it was getting away with reduced restrictions, but is now suffering rising casualties. As British tennis star Tom Evans said following the initial reports of Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric testing positive all through the tour: “It (hosting a tennis tournament also featuring private player parties) is a poor example to set.”

It isn’t only the virus’s potential to resurrect itself that governments — and individuals including Djokovic — have miscalculated. Again and again, things the public — and governments — have believed to be true about coronavirus have now been proven wrong.

Just three or four months ago, it absolutely was a common assumption that relative youth would prove defense enough in the vast majority of cases. Now, infections are soaring among those inside their 20s and 30s, and the median age of a Covid-19 patient in Florida is now 36, down from 65 at the beginning of March. The initial belief that children were relatively safe from the virus dissipated as more potential complications were discovered, and the World Health Organization has U-turned on its early recommendation not to wear facemasks unless sick or caring for the sick, encouraging the public to put them on wherever the virus is spreading.