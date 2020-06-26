Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic tests positive for coronavirus | Tennis News





Goran Ivanisevic has examined positive for coronavirus

Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who coaches Novak Djokovic and attended the top-ranked participant’s exhibition sequence in Serbia and Croatia, mentioned Friday he has examined positive for the coronavirus.

The Croatian, who gained his solely Grand Slam title on the All England Club in 2001, wrote on Instagram he examined positive after two destructive tests within the final 10 days.

“I would like to inform everyone who has been in contact with me that I tested positive and ask them to take extra good care of themselves and their loved ones,” Ivanisevic wrote.

“I will continue to self-isolate as I have been doing already.”

Ivanisevic, who mentioned he has no signs, attended the Adria Tour exhibition sequence, a charity occasion hosted by Djokovic in Belgrade and on the Adriatic resort of Zadar in Croatia.

Novak Djokovic talks to coach Goran Ivanisevic

Four gamers from these occasions, together with Djokovic, alongside together with his spouse, have mentioned they’ve the virus. Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all mentioned in addition they have it.

Thousands of spectators attended the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, and no social distancing was noticed.

Dominic Thiem, who gained the opening occasion in Belgrade on June 14, mentioned Thursday he has been examined 5 occasions however is destructive.

The remaining for the occasion in Croatia was cancelled and subsequent matches in different international locations had been additionally known as off.

Djokovic, a 17-time Grand Slam champion who has beforehand mentioned he was towards taking a vaccine for the virus even when it turned necessary to journey, mentioned on Tuesday it was too quickly to host such an occasion.

The coronavirus outbreak led to the suspension of the ATP and WTA skilled tennis excursions in March.

Plans had been introduced final week for the sports activities sanctioned occasions to return in August.

But the infections have raised questions in regards to the full-fledged return of aggressive tennis, together with the US Open, which is scheduled to start on August 31 with out spectators. Djokovic has known as the foundations to maintain everybody protected on the US Open excessive.

