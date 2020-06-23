Novak Djokovic: World number one becomes latest tennis player to test positive for coronavirus

World number one Novak Djokovic has grow to be the latest tennis player to test positive for Covid-19.

It comes after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all revealed they’d coronavirus after enjoying at Djokovic’s Adria Tour competitors.

Djokovic, 33, performed fellow Serb Troicki within the first occasion in Belgrade.

Great Britain’s Andy Murray stated the positive checks have been a “lesson for us”, whereas Australian Nick Kyrgios referred to as enjoying a “bone-headed decision”.

There have been no ATP Tour occasions since February due to the worldwide pandemic and the Adria Tour, which isn’t an ATP Tour occasion, was one of the primary competitions to be staged since then.

The first leg in Serbia attracted 4,000 followers, and gamers have been later pictured dancing shut collectively in a Belgrade nightclub.

Bulgaria’s Dimitrov performed Croatia’s Coric on Saturday within the second leg in Zadar, Croatia.

With Croatia easing lockdown measures, gamers weren’t obliged to observe social distancing guidelines and have been seen embracing on the internet on the finish of their matches.

Pictures on the event’s social media web site from Friday confirmed Dimitrov enjoying basketball with Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic, whereas he additionally put his arm round Coric earlier than their match.

Zverev, Cilic and Andrey Rublev, who additionally performed, have examined adverse, however steered they’ll all now self-isolate for up to 14 days.

More to comply with.