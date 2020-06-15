Novak Djokovic US Open comments ‘a little selfish’, says Sachia Vickery | Tennis News



















American player Sachia Vickery says Novak Djokovic has been ‘a little selfish’ in his comments within the US Open

American tennis player Sachia Vickery has hit out at Novak Djokovic saying that he should “go and play a 60k in Troy, Alabama and let us know how hard the conditions are” after the Serb called US Open coronavirus protocols “extreme”.

The hardcourt major is scheduled to begin on August 31 but Djokovic has said that it might be “impossible” to play beneath the protocols, which may restrict players to their hotels with just one support staff.

Djokovic is likely to skip the tournament in New York because of what he called “extremely harsh” protocols in place with the United States still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Serb said of the rules in the US: “You would not have access to Manhattan, you would have to sleep in the hotel at the airport. You would have to choose one person who would come to you to the club, there would be no public, no media. They are quite extreme conditions for playing. I do not know if that is sustainable.”

If they (US Open) have to create a few restrictions in order to play tennis again, I don’t believe it’s a big deal. Sachia Vickery

Vickery, who is ranked 158 on the planet, has hit out at Djokovic’s comments, telling Sky Sports: “He should go and play a 60k (lower-level tournament) in Troy, Alabama and then keep coming back and inform us how hard the conditions are.

“It’s a little selfish to say that in a way because there are so many players who can’t afford to possess seven or eight people travel using them in their team. Most folks are used to travelling with only one or two people.

“Obviously he’s earned the right to have as many people as he wants but at the end of the day, it’s an entire tour. If they have to make a few restrictions in order to be able to play tennis again, I don’t think it’s a big deal.”

Vickery is hopeful of playing at her home Grand Slam which she thinks should be played on its scheduled dates.

“I think the US Open should go ahead even if it’s played without fans, which I really don’t mind because obviously when you come through playing Challenger events and lower-level tournaments you’re used to not having anybody there watching, pretty much,” Vickery said.

“If it’s a case where that has to happen then definitely they should go ahead and play it, even if it’s with restrictions. We’ll still get to play it.”

