Novak Djokovic to host Balkan event after finally returning home from Spain | Tennis News

Novak Djokovic noted his return to Serbia by revealing that he has actually arranged an event which will certainly be disputed throughout the Balkans.

The globe No 1 had actually been stranded in the Spanish hotel of Marbella for 2 months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

But Djokovic was able to maintain in form throughout his time where he and also his family members were seeing his more youthful bro Marko.

“Unlike many other players, I was able to train almost every day because we resided in a house with a tennis court,” Djokovic stated.

“I refrained from posting clips on social networks because I didn’t want to infuriate other players. I am fit and in good shape, so I am looking forward to the Adria Tour, which I am organising.”

Two- time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem will certainly likewise participate in the competition

Australian Open champ Djokovic, that took place an 18 -0 go for the begin of the period, validated there would certainly be 3 heavyweights apart from himself at the competition which schedules to run from June 13 till July 5.

“I am delighted that Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev will be my guests here in my hometown,” stated the 17- time Grand Slam champ.

“This is the very first time any one of them will certainly be playing right here and also I will certainly do every little thing in my power to be an excellent host.

“We would dearly love for fans to be able to attend but that’s still not certain because we have to abide by the Serbian governments coronavirus regulations.”

The very first leg will certainly occur on red clay in Belgrade on June 13 and also 14 at Djokovic’s complicated and also the 2nd in Croatia’s seaside hotel Zadar on June 20 and also 21.

All 4 events will certainly include 8 gamers, contending in 2 swimming pools of 4 on a round-robin basis with the victors of each swimming pool progressing to the last.

