Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 following criticised Adria Tour event

Novak Djokovic, the mens’ world No 1 participant, has introduced that he has examined positive for coronavirus. Djokovic and his household have been examined after arriving in Belgrade from Zadar, the place his closely criticised Adria Tour event not too long ago passed off.

Djokovic and his spouse, Jelena, have each examined positive, whereas their youngsters have examined destructive. Croatian No 1 Borna Coric, Djokovic’s childhood good friend Viktor Troicki and Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov had all beforehand examined positive.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” Djokovic stated in a press release. “Our match meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion all through the area.

“The Tour has been designed to assist each established and up and coming tennis gamers from South-Eastern Europe to achieve entry to some aggressive tennis whereas the varied excursions are on maintain as a result of Covid-19 scenario.

“It was all born with a philanthropic concept, to direct all raised funds in direction of individuals in want and it warmed my coronary heart to see how everyone strongly responded to this.

“We organised the match in the meanwhile when the virus has weakened, believing the the situations for internet hosting the match had been met.

“Unfortunately, the virus remains to be current, and it’s a new actuality that we’re nonetheless studying to manage and stay with.

“I hope issues will ease with time so we are able to all resume lives the way in which they have been. I’m extraordinarily sorry for every particular person case of an infection. I hope that it’s going to not complicate anybody’s well being scenario and that everybody will likely be wonderful.

“I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days.”

More to comply with…