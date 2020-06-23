Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 amid Adria Tour fallout | Sport

Novak Djokovic, the boys’s world No 1 tennis participant, has examined positive for Covid-19, the Serbian stated in a press release on Tuesday.

Croatia’s Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki have beforehand examined positive after enjoying in Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition match within the Balkan area.

Djokovic revealed that he and his spouse, Jelena, had each examined positive for Covid-19 after taking a take a look at instantly after returning to Belgrade from Zadar in Croatia the place the ultimate of the match was cancelled following Dimitrov’s positive take a look at.

In the assertion, Djokovic stated: “I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”

While different gamers remained in Zadar to be examined on Sunday evening, Djokovic travelled dwelling from the match to his dwelling in Serbia earlier than being examined for the virus, with Adria Tour organisers saying this was as a result of he was not displaying signs.

In Tuesday’s assertion, Djokovic added: “The second we arrived in Belgrade we went to be examined. My result’s positive, simply as Jelena’s, whereas the outcomes of our kids are damaging.

“Everything we did previously month, we did with a pure coronary heart and honest intentions. Our match meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion all through the area.

“We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.”