Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Shirtless Party

Novak Djokovic is below fireplace for partying topless simply days earlier than his tennis tourney had a small coronavirus outbreak … with one in all Joker’s friends calling the entire thing a “poor example.”

Here’s the deal … the world’s #1 ranked tennis participant hosted a match in Croatia over the weekend however it was canceled earlier than the ultimate match as a result of two of the match’s stars contracted COVID-19.

As it seems, one of many two guys who examined constructive — Grigor Dimitrov — had been partying with Djokovic and several other different well-known tennis gamers at a Croatian sizzling spot simply days earlier than.

Check out video of the dudes posted to social media final week … the boys had been dancing shirtless and raging their faces off — with no masks or social distancing in sight.

But, when Dimitrov and one other competitor, Borna Coric, examined constructive … the criticism for his or her large night time out began rolling in.

Tennis stars throughout bashed Djokovic for even attempting to carry the match throughout a pandemic … with Dan Evans going off over the clubbing specifically.

“Put it this way, I don’t think you should be having a players’ party and then dancing all over each other,” Evans said. “He should feel some responsibility in his event and how it’s transpired.”

Nick Kyrgios additionally chimed in on the occasion on Twitter on Monday, calling it a “boneheaded decision” to go ahead with the match within the first place.

For his half, Djokovic has but to launch an announcement on the backlash … and is reportedly awaiting outcomes of his personal coronavirus take a look at.

Djokovic made headlines originally of the pandemic when he mentioned he is towards obligatory COVID-19 vaccinations.