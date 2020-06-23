Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic, the world No 1 tennis participant, has examined positive for coronavirus.

The Serbian turns into the newest participant who featured on the ill-advised Adria Tour final week to contract Covid-19, with occasions going forward with none social distancing protocols and with full stadiums in Croatia.

Djokovic’s positive check follows comparable outcomes for Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki, who all performed at occasions final week and joined one another in video games of soccer, basketball and on nights out.

In an announcement issued on his official web site, Djokovic confirmed that each he and his spouse examined positive for Covid-19 upon returning to Belgrade from the Croatian metropolis of Zadar, the place the most-recent Adria Tour occasion was being held.





“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested,” Djokovic stated. “

My result’s positive, simply as Jelena’s, whereas the outcomes of our kids are destructive.”

The 17-time Grand Slam winner added: “I’m extraordinarily sorry for every particular person case of an infection. I hope that it’s going to not complicate anybody’s well being state of affairs and that everybody will likely be superb.

“I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days.”

Djokovic organised the occasion to happen in Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia, though the Montenegrin authorities stepped in to cancel their occasion and subsequent weekend’s two-day affair within the Boasnian metropolis of Banja Luka is now sure to be deserted too.

However, a sellout 4,000 crowd attended each days of the Belgrade occasion, whereas a 50 per cent attendance was current in Zadar for final weekend’s match the place Djokovic, Dimitrov and Coric all performed.

Djokovic confused that he organised the occasion “with a pure heart” to maintain gamers in South-Eastern Europe match match whereas international tennis is on maintain because of the pandemic, however his actions has attracted vital criticism for aiding the cross-border unfold of Covid-19.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” Djokovic added. “Our match meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion all through the area.

“The Tour has been designed to assist each established and up and coming tennis gamers from South-Eastern Europe to achieve entry to some aggressive tennis whereas the assorted excursions are on maintain because of the Covid-19 state of affairs.

“It was all born with a philanthropic thought, to direct all raised funds in the direction of individuals in want and it warmed my coronary heart to see how everyone strongly responded to this.

“We organized the match in the mean time when the virus has weakened, believing that the circumstances for internet hosting the Tour had been met.

“Unfortunately, this virus remains to be current, and it’s a new actuality that we’re nonetheless studying to manage and reside with.

“I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were.”