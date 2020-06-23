Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after Adria Tour event – Panorama

Novak Djokovic has examined positive for coronavirus following an exhibition event he organized in Croatia, CNN studies.

The Adria Tour, which passed off in Zadar final weekend, has been mired in controversy after the ultimate was canceled following Grigor Dimitrov’s positive check.

Djokovic, the world No.1 tennis star who was scheduled to play in Sunday’s remaining, confirmed Tuesday that each he and his spouse Jelena had additionally examined positive for Covid-19 upon returning dwelling to Serbia, whereas his kids’s outcomes had been detrimental.

In a press release launched on his web site, Djokovic defended organizing the Adria Tour, a 4-stage charity event hosted within the Balkans.

“It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this,” mentioned the 17-time grand slam champion.

“We organized the match in the meanwhile when the virus has weakened, believing that the situations for internet hosting the Tour had been met.

“Unfortunately, this virus continues to be current, and it’s a new actuality that we’re nonetheless studying to manage and stay with.

“I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”

Djokovic added that he would stay in self-isolation for the subsequent 14 days and have one other check in 5 days’ time.