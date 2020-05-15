Novak Djokovic targets Grand Slam and world No 1 records | Tennis News





Novak Djokovic gained his 17th Grand Slam title at this yr’s Australian Open

Novak Djokovic believes he’ll break the file for many Grand Slam titles and turn into the longest-reigning world No 1 by the point he retires.

The 32-year-old has 17 Grand Slam titles to his identify – two behind Rafa Nadal and three fewer than Roger Federer – and has little question in his capability to overhaul the opposite members of the so-called ‘Big Three’.

“I’m always very confident in myself,” Djokovic stated in an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “I believe I can win the most slams and break the record for longest No 1. Those are definitely my clear goals.”

Djokovic was in imperious kind earlier than the coronavirus pandemic introduced the circuit to a halt in early March.

He lifted the ATP Cup with Serbia, gained an eighth Australian Open title and then accomplished a fifth triumph on the Dubai Tennis Championships, extending his unbeaten run to 21.

Swiss nice Federer additionally owns the file for complete variety of weeks at No 1 (310) and consecutive weeks on the prime place (237), in contrast with Djokovic’s 282 and 122.

Federer turns 39 in August and Djokovic stated he may envision himself nonetheless enjoying at 40.

Djokovic is concentrating on Roger Federer’s records

“I don’t believe in limits. I think limits are only illusions of your ego or your mind,” he stated.

It wasn’t too way back that Djokovic had a wholly completely different outlook on the sport.

After falling in straight units to unseeded Benoit Paire on the Miami Open in 2018, his spouse, Jelena, stated he was prepared to hold up the racket.

“He said to me that he’s quitting and that’s the truth,” she stated within the interview.

“He lost in Miami. It was a terrible loss. And then he just, you know, gathered all of us and said, ‘Guys, I’m done. Edoardo (Artaldi, Djokovic’s agent), you can speak with my sponsors. I want to be clear with them. I don’t know if I’m stopping for six months, a year or forever.'”

Djokovic didn’t undergo along with his retirement plans and bounced again to triumph at Wimbledon that July.